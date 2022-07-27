comscore Man, 63, gets life sentence for manslaughter attempt in shooting at ex-lover | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man, 63, gets life sentence for manslaughter attempt in shooting at ex-lover

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Theodore Kim

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Theodore Kim

The fate of a 63-year-old Wahiawa man, who was facing life imprisonment with no chance for parole for firing a shotgun at his ex-­girlfriend in 2019 near a Nimitz Highway bus stop, has swung dramatically since he was convicted in January. Read more

Previous Story
A twist on tofu

Scroll Up