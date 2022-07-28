Firefighters rescue dog that fell off paddleboard at Kaneohe Bay

Honolulu firefighters on Wednesday evening airlifted a dog that fell off a paddleboard at Kaneohe Bay.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 5:45 p.m. for a distressed paddleboarder and dog offshore from 44-585 Kaneohe Bay Drive near the Kaneohe Yacht Club.

A total of five HFD units with 18 personnel responded, with the first arriving at 5:55 p.m.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter located the paddleboarder, who reported that he was not in distress, but that he was looking for a dog, a tan-colored Chow Chow that fell off his board about 15 minutes before the 911 call somewhere between Coconut Island and the Kaneohe Yacht Club.

Following a search pattern, Air 1 found the distressed dog and airlifted it to the landing zone at Kokokahi YWCA by 6:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported.