Man, 19, indicted in shooting at Ala Wai park

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 19-year-old man, charging him in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Ala Wai Neighborhood Park.
The grand jury indicted Tyler Legatasia Wednesday with first-degree assault, place to keep a pistol or revolver and carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.
He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.
First-degree assault is a class B felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Police in court documents said a juvenile male was at the Ala Wai Neighborhood Park with some friends at about 9:45 p.m. on July 18 when they were confronted by a group of individuals.
A verbal altercation occurred and the group of individuals ran away. Police said two males from the group returned a short time later when the juvenile heard about two to three gunshots.
The juvenile was shot in the right leg. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect and another male fled the scene in a vehicle.
Legatasia turned himself in at the main police headquarters on July 21.
