Tourism in Hawaii continues recovery in June, spending outpaces pre-pandemic level

Visitor arrivals in June to Hawaii were not quite back to the pre-pandemic level; however, overall visitor spending rose by double digits.

Some 842,927 visitors came to the Hawaiian Islands in June 2022, representing an 89% recovery from June 2019, according to preliminary visitor statistics released today by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT).

DBEDT reported that the recovery rate in June was lower than in the previous two months. Still, June visitor arrivals were at the second highest level since January 2020.

Visitor spending rose to $1.83 billion in June up 12.3% from the $1.63 billion in visitor spending generated in June 2019.

While overall visitor arrivals were not fully recovered in June, domestic arrivals and spending outpaced pre-pandemic times.

Arrivals from Japan, which has been Hawaii’s top intentional market historically, were still down significantly in June as was spending.