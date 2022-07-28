Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley ready to get off on the right foot
- By Reece Nagaoka rnagaoka@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
UH place-kicker Matthew Shipley stepped into this kick against San Diego State during a game on Nov. 6. Shipley made the kick but UH lost 17-10.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree