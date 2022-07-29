comscore Man guilty of manslaughter in drunken driving case that killed his friend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man guilty of manslaughter in drunken driving case that killed his friend

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  Photographic evidence of the 2017 crash was presented to the jury on Thursday.

    Photographic evidence of the 2017 crash was presented to the jury on Thursday.

  An Oahu grand jury found Puletua Wilson guilty of manslaughter Thursday.

    An Oahu grand jury found Puletua Wilson guilty of manslaughter Thursday.

Former Waianae High School quarterback Puletua Wilson was convicted Thursday of manslaughter in the 2017 drunken driving crash near Keaau Beach Park that killed his 21-year-old friend and back-seat passenger Troy Kahooilihala. Read more

