Rearview Mirror: Streets of Honolulu and stories about them
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:50 a.m.
BOB SIGALL PHOTO
In Kaneohe, Popoki Street meets Iole Street. In Hawaiian, they mean “cat” and “mouse.”
DAKIN INSURANCE, 1899
Corkscrew Lane, in red, bisected the block bounded by Beretania Street, running vertically along the left, Fort Street, Kukui Street and Queen Emma Street. Capitol Place and Pacific Honda are there now.
COURTESY DALENE YOUNG
Dalene Way in Kuliouou was named for Dalene Young, granddaughter of the man who built the subdivision. She’s an actress and writer