Rearview Mirror: Streets of Honolulu and stories about them

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • BOB SIGALL PHOTO In Kaneohe, Popoki Street meets Iole Street. In Hawaiian, they mean “cat” and “mouse.”

    In Kaneohe, Popoki Street meets Iole Street. In Hawaiian, they mean “cat” and “mouse.”

  • DAKIN INSURANCE, 1899 Corkscrew Lane, in red, bisected the block bounded by Beretania Street, running vertically along the left, Fort Street, Kukui Street and Queen Emma Street. Capitol Place and Pacific Honda are there now.

    Corkscrew Lane, in red, bisected the block bounded by Beretania Street, running vertically along the left, Fort Street, Kukui Street and Queen Emma Street. Capitol Place and Pacific Honda are there now.

  • COURTESY DALENE YOUNG Dalene Way in Kuliouou was named for Dalene Young, granddaughter of the man who built the subdivision. She’s an actress and writer

    Dalene Way in Kuliouou was named for Dalene Young, granddaughter of the man who built the subdivision. She’s an actress and writer

Hawaii streets and avenues often have interesting stories about how they were named or designed. In this column I’ll respond to questions from readers about several particular streets. Read more

