Column: Kū ka Lā Ho‘iho‘i Ea i ka Moku‘āina

Synopsis: The state of Hawaiæi has officially recognized Lä Hoæihoæi Ea as an official day of observance. Despite the obvious hypocrisy, this is a positive step along the path toward sovereignty. Read more

Aloha mai käkou e nä hoa aloha æäina e hoæomanawanui nei i ka höæea æana mai o ka wä e hoæihoæi hou æia mai ana ke külana o ka æäina i ka pono. Aia ana i këia Läpule, æo ia hoæi ka lä 7/31/2022, e hoæomanaæo æia ana ka piha æana he 179 makahiki o ka lä i hoæihoæi æia mai ai ke ea i ke Aupuni æo Hawaiæi. I ia wä, ua lilo akula ke ea ma muli o ka hana poholalo a Lö Paulet, ka mea i holo mai i ka MH 1843 me käna mau pükuniahi, a i hoæoweliweli mai i ko käkou mau küpuna. æO ka æAkimalala Thomas kai hoæouna æia mai e æEnelani no ke paæi æana i ko ia ala poæo i mea e kökua ai i ko käkou mau küpuna i ka hoæihoæi mai i ke ea. æO ke kü hou nö ia o Kauikeaouli i ka moku, a æo ia ihola ke kumu e kü nei kona kiæi i ka päka e kapa æia nei æo Thomas Square a hiki i këia lä. I lä nui hoæi ia no käkou e hoæomanaæo ai ma o ka hoæolauleæa æana.

Mai këlä manawa mai, a i ka MH 1893 hoæi, he noho küæokoæa maoli ko Hawaiæi. I ia makahiki naæe i æapakau æia ai ka mana o ko käkou aupuni küæokoæa a lilo ai hoæi i kahi poæe noho hewa. No käkou, nä mamo, æaæole i lilo maoli ke ea æoiai æaæohe wahi häæawi æia aku o ua külana nei, a mau nö ka æauæa a hiki i këia lä. Ua mau ke küæëæë a ka lähui i ia hewa a æAmelika, a me käna æäkena, æo ia hoæi ka Mokuæäina æo Hawaiæi, a ma o ka lilo æana aæe nei o ka lä 31 o Iulai i lä nui no ua Mokuæäina lä, pëlä e hoæomanaæo mau ai i ka hoæihoæi æia mai o ke ea i ia wä, a me ka hana e koe nei i këia wä a kü hou käkou Hawaiæi i ko käkou moku ma nä æano nö a pau. No laila, mahalo kahi Mokuæäina, i loko nö o kona æano hoæokamani, i ka hoæolilo æana i ia lä i lä nui. He maæü nö ia!

Ma hope o nä makahiki he nui o ka mälama æole æia o ia hoæolauleæa, ua hoæäla hou æia ma kahi o ka MH 1985 e ke Kauka Kekuni Blaisdell, Kihei “Soli” Niheu, æÏmaikalani Kalähele, a me Puhipau Ahmad, a ua mälama æia i këlä me këia makahiki a hiki i ka piha æana he 20 makahiki, a i ia wä i ili ai ua kuleana nei i luna o kekahi o nä mea käkau o nëia wahi æatikala, æo æÏmaikalani Winchester. Mai ka MH 2005 a hiki i këia lä, iä ia nö ke alakaæi æana i ia hana. A piha mai auaneæi he 20 makahiki o ia mälama æana pëlä, i ka MH 2025 hoæi, e aho ka ili hou aku o ia kuleana i luna o ka hanauna hou, a pëlä hoæi e ö ai a poina æole ai hoæi ia lä, a me ka hana e koe nei.

Aia ka pono æo ka paipai æana i ia manaæo hoæihoæi ea ma nä æano a pau e hiki ai. Pëlä nö e kaulana æino ai ka noho hewa æana mai a æAmelika, a poina æole ai hoæi kona æano kohu æole. Maliæa o kupu mai ka nïnau a ka poæe i lohe æole no ia hihia ma mua, a naæauao mai ai hoæi läkou. æEhia koe makahiki a hoæihoæi maoli æia mai ai ka mana? æAæole paha e nänä. Aia ka pömaikaæi i ka laha æana o këia moæolelo mai æö a æö, i hiki æole ai i ka hoæokolonaio ke höæole i kona hewa.

E aho ka hoæomaopopo æana ë æaæole nö e paæa mau ka pä pöhaku i ka paepae hoæokahi wale æia mai nö. E hoæomaka ana nö paha ka heleleæi i kekahi wä. Aia ka pono æo ka paepae hou æia e këlä hanauna këia hanauna. Pëlä nö paha e kü paæa ai ka paia! A no laila, i këia Läpule, e huliämahi ka poæe aloha æäina ma ka päka æo Thomas Square. æO käkou ana ka pä pöhaku.

E ho‘ouna ‘ia mai na ä leka iä mäua, ‘o ia ho‘i ‘o Laiana Wong a me Kekeha Solis ma ka pahu leka uila ma lalo nei:

>> kwong@hawaii.edu

>> rsolis@hawaii.edu

a i ‘ole ia, ma ke kelepona:

>> 808-956-2627 (Laiana)

>> 808-956-2627 (Kekeha)

This column is coordinated by Kawaihuelani Center for Hawaiian Language at the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.