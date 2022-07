Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A solution for Honolulu rail: Let’s enroll Oahu in China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative and ask it to finish our rail project. It has a solid record for wheels that fit, pillars without cracks, and being on time and under budget. Read more

China builds better trains than we do

A solution for Honolulu rail: Let’s enroll Oahu in China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative and ask it to finish our rail project. It has a solid record for wheels that fit, pillars without cracks, and being on time and under budget.

Arkie Koehl

Makiki

Turn restriction not needed at Hobron Lane

Regarding the sudden appearance of that “No Right Turn on Red” sign at the Hobron Lane-Ala Moana Boulevard intersection, I for one would like to see what real-life data led to its implementation. Having lived in the area for more than 47 years, I have probably made that right turn on red onto Ala Moana at least 10,000 times, and I’m pretty sure I haven’t killed a single pedestrian in the process.

If whoever is responsible for this decision can demonstrate that there was an actual problem at that corner that this new sign will rectify, then fine. You deserve a raise. But if, as I strongly suspect, this is a solution in search of a problem, with the only real result being one added layer of annoyance to our daily lives, then may a large colony of coqui frogs take up immediate residence right outside your bedroom window.

Ray Kaneyama

Waikiki

Why not further dismantle Constitution?

As even those living in a bathysphere on Neptune now know, with regards to the uterus, the U.S. Supreme Court has taken away a woman’s constitutional right to privacy. Heretofore, what went on in the womb was her business, but is presently the jurisdiction of the individual legislatures of the 50 states, which could include a mandate for forced birthing.

Since the justices of the Supreme Court seems to be quite comfortable dismantling our Constitution, why don’t they do this country some good by withdrawing the Second Amendment and spare schoolchildren and other Americans violent deaths? And while they’re on a roll, how about doing away with the Sixteenth Amendment, ratified in 1913, that for the first time made the levying of a federal income tax constitutional?

All we need is one or two more Trump-like appointees and we can scrap the whole darn thing.

Martin Blinder

Kaaawa

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter