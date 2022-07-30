Cleanup of Waianae homeless encampment isn’t sweep, city says
- By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
People gathered the last of their belongings before the cleanup crew’s arrival.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kapiolani “Sweetie” Nahaku holds a removal notice issued to her Wednesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The city conducted a large “enforcement” action on a homeless encampment Thursday along Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A homeless encampment along Lualualei Beach Park a day before the cleanup.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The cleared-out area after Thursday’s effort.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree