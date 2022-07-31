Column: 988 expands access to care in Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Too many people experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress do not have access to the support they need. In 2020, one person died by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States. From April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses.

Ongoing stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic magnified this mental health crisis. According to a new statewide Access to Care survey, nearly 4 in 10 Hawaii residents report deteriorating mental health in the last two years. Twenty- eight percent report they and/or a family member are in need of counseling or mental health support. However, navigating complex healthcare systems in search of help can be overwhelming, especially for someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

As of July 16, a new, simpler option is available. Dial 988 — a new three-digit dialing code to connect with trained crisis counselors to help people experiencing mental-health related distress.

988 is a nationwide initiative of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a network of more than 200 locally operated crisis centers across the country. For those with a Hawaii area code, dialing 988 will connect callers to Hawaii CARES, the Hawaii Department of Health’s statewide helpline for crisis services, mental and emotional health support, and substance abuse recovery.

Calling 988 will connect callers with a CARES crisis counselor located here in Hawaii. Through a confidential call, the counselor will learn more about the caller and how Hawaii CARES can help to address their needs. Hawaii CARES links callers with community resources, including mobile outreach workers who can be deployed to a caller’s location.

While the Hawaii CARES crisis line has been available since 2002, the 988 dialing code provides easier access to these lifesaving services. It also conveys a clear commitment to prioritizing mental health and increasing access to crisis and mental health services.

Last year, Hawaii CARES received more than 101,000 calls. Federal partners estimate that 988 will increase that number by 40%. In anticipation of that increase, Hawaii CARES expanded its staff. The Department of Health also brought on partners CARE Hawaii and Aloha United Way, two organizations with proven track records in providing mental health services and understanding community needs and resources.

That work is paying off. From April to June, call volume has increased 20% statewide. More people are staying on the phone to seek assistance. And the department is receiving more detailed data, which helps to identify systemic issues and improve services.

What’s next? The Department of Health and our partners are working to develop more cultural competency and outreach to targeted populations to address the needs of Hawaii’s diverse communities. We are also working on expanding text and online chat options.

We understand a hotline alone will not solve all the challenges in accessing mental health care. But we want the community to know that Hawaii CARES is here to assist callers in the most vulnerable time in their lives and can help to connect them with resources to provide ongoing support.

If you or a loved one is in need of mental health services, call 988 and connect with Hawaii CARES. Support and assistance are available — and start with a simple phone call.

Marian Tsuji is deputy director of behavioral health, Hawaii Department of Health.