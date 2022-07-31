comscore Column: 988 expands access to care in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: 988 expands access to care in Hawaii

  • By Marian Tsuji
  • Today
  • Updated 9 p.m.

Too many people experiencing suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress do not have access to the support they need. In 2020, one person died by suicide every 11 minutes in the United States. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Kū ka Lā Ho‘iho‘i Ea i ka Moku‘āina

Scroll Up