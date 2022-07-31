Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – July 31, 2022 Today Updated 11:51 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY No local sporting events scheduled MONDAY No local sporting events scheduled SWIMMING NORTH SHORE CHALLENGE SWIM Saturday Female Open 1. Leila Nasrallah 52:50.5; 2. Linnea Mack 53:47.5; 3. Kona Flanagan 54:15.2 Female 10 and under |1. Rahlee Davis 59:35.0 Female 11 to 12 1. Maddie Stuemke 56:45.7; 2. Amari Chang 1:16:09.3 Female 13 to 14 1. Lauren Kamauu 1:15:24.2 Female 15 to 19 1. Miranda McKellar 55:44.0; 2. Grace Biddle 57:04.9; 3. Naomi Nakaya 57:27.5 Female 20 to 24 1. Margaret Lonborg 59:32.2; 2. Alexa Phillips 1:00:47.2; 3. Jacquline Jeschke 1:04:39.0 Female 25 to 29 1. Jennifer Conway 54:25.4; 2. Kelsey Liu 55:47.9; 3. Taylor Garcia 59:09.6 Female 30 to 34 1. Emily Reynolds 55:53.5; 2. Jessica McCollum 56:34.2; 3. Rachel Randall 59:24.8 Female 35 to 39 1. Lectie Altman 56:49.0; 2. Steph Yoshimura 1:03:57.1; 3. Lauren Jaecks 1:07:11.4 Female 40 to 44 1. Kristy Henderson 1:04:24.4; 2. Annie Dodge 1:11:31.2; 3. Karen Zee 1:16:22.8 Female 45 to 49 1. Alicia Hetherington 1:01:00.7; 2. Michelle Simmons 1:05:28.6; 3. Mindy Carr 1:07:40.9 Female 50 to 54 1. Sandie Easton 54:20.2; 2. Francesca Leonetti 1:13:43.2; 3. Michelle Aitro 1:16:00.7 Female 55 to 59 1. Kathy Bryant 1:23:46.9; 2. Stacy Duldulao 1:27:48.0; 3. Rachel Huxel 1:28:05.2 Female 60 to 64 1. Keiko Aoyama 59:38.0; 2. Anna Marie Watkins 1:04:39.5; 3. Diane Corn 1:11:40.4 Female 65 to 69 1. Kaia Hedlund 1:06:00.3; 2. Laurie Loomis 1:24:53.0; 3. Gail Kosiorek 1:30:17.1 Female 70 to 74 1. Jada London 1:42:10.1 Female 80 and over 1. Kathleen Quinn 1:48:51.3; 2. Lori Auhll 1:52:19.6 Male Open 1. Makena Ginoza 50:48.0; 2. Brock Imonen 51:30.7; 3. Brahman Davis 53:34.4 Male 13 to 14 1. Luke Biddle 58:17.6; 2. Kaita Endo 59:26.8 Male 15 to 19 1. Greyson Gough 53:36.7; 2. Anthony Sanchez 55:37.7; 3. Aiden Seay 56:10.2 Male 20 to 24 1. Brian Savidge 54:23.8; 2. Taiyo Endo 57:22.0; 3. Casey Wong 59:28.6 Male 25 to 29 1. Joseph Guilfoyle 58:16.2; 2. Coire Gavin-Hanner Enter 1:00:29.8; 3. Brad Kempka 1:04:45.3 Male 30 to 34 1. Christopher Chuck 55:19.2; 2. Marcus Guttmann 56:05.5; 3. Kaya Terem 1:06:10.6 Male 35 to 39 1. Matthew McGillicuddy 53:51.7; 2. Scott Kobayashi 59:27.3; 3. Justin Fujimoto 1:03:44.8 Male 40 to 44 1. Jason Smith 54:25.8; 2. Nick Brown 57:36.3; 3. Greg Pruett 1:00:23.0 Male 45 to 49 1. John Renko 56:34.0; 2. James Emmons 1:03:51.6; 3. Matt Seay 1:05:28.1 Male 50 to 54 1. Carlos Barros 59:23.0; 2. Michael Roberts 1:00:25.2; 3. Knoel Kaneshiro 1:03:29.5 Male 55 to 59 1. Mark Miller 56:51.2; 2. Joseph Lileikis 56:55.2; 3. Rob Monroe 1:09:15.0 Male 60 to 64 1. Stefan Reinke 59:39.5; 2. Tore Leraand 1:03:27.7; 3. Mike Marshall 1:04:28.9 Male 65 to 69 1. Stan Kobayashi 1:06:37.4; 2. Tim Johns 1:10:15.6; 3. Roger Komori 1:14:54.7 Male 70 to 74 1. Greg Gerber 1:14:35.4; 2. Harold Bryant 1:21:12.3; 3. Jeffrey Dodge 1:24:09.6 Male 75 to 79 1. Carl Kawauchi 1:29:14.7; 2. David Nottage 1:51:58.5 Previous Story Television and radio - July 31, 2022