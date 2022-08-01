Man, 50, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Wahiawa

A pedestrian was seriously injured in an early morning hit-and-run in Wahiawa.

Honolulu police said a 50-year-old man was walking northbound on Wilikina Drive, north of Kamananui Road when he was struck by an unknown motorist at about 3:35 a.m. today.

Police noted the pedestrian was in the roadway on Wilikina Drive and not in a marked crosswalk at the time.

He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

It is unknown at this time whether speed, alcohol or drugs are factors.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.