Man, 56, seriously injured in stabbing near Diamond Head

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning stabbing near Diamond Head today.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of Diamond Head Road and 18th Avenue at about 2:40 a.m.
EMS treated the man who was stabbed in the upper torso. He was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
