Zipper Lane open to all traffic through 9:30 a.m.

The Zipper Lane is open to all vehicles until 9:30 a.m. today due to heavy traffic congestion on the H-1 eastbound.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation made the announcement shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Motorists are advised, however, that there is a stalled bus in the right lane of the Zipper Lane by the Radford Drive overpass as of shortly before 9 a.m.
