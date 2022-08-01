Zipper Lane open to all traffic through 9:30 a.m.

The Zipper Lane is open to all vehicles until 9:30 a.m. today due to heavy traffic congestion on the H-1 eastbound.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation made the announcement shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Motorists are advised, however, that there is a stalled bus in the right lane of the Zipper Lane by the Radford Drive overpass as of shortly before 9 a.m.