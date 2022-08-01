comscore Off the News: Waiting for a new stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Waiting for a new stadium

Construction won’t start for at least a year, and the earliest a new Aloha Stadium will be available for football games and other delights is 2026, officals said at a Stadium Authority meeting last week. Read more

