Off the News: Waiting for a new stadium

Construction won’t start for at least a year, and the earliest a new Aloha Stadium will be available for football games and other delights is 2026, officals said at a Stadium Authority meeting last week.

The environmental impact statement is still being reviewed by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The governor needs to green-light the project. Prospective builders will have eight months to develop proposals. Then, the state has four months to review proposals and select the contractors.

The money is there: $400 million has been appropriated. We hope it will be enough.

So now, we wait.