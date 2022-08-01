Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Waiting for a new stadium Today Updated 12:21 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Construction won’t start for at least a year, and the earliest a new Aloha Stadium will be available for football games and other delights is 2026, officals said at a Stadium Authority meeting last week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Construction won’t start for at least a year, and the earliest a new Aloha Stadium will be available for football games and other delights is 2026, officals said at a Stadium Authority meeting last week. The environmental impact statement is still being reviewed by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. The governor needs to green-light the project. Prospective builders will have eight months to develop proposals. Then, the state has four months to review proposals and select the contractors. The money is there: $400 million has been appropriated. We hope it will be enough. So now, we wait. Previous Story Column: 988 expands access to care in Hawaii