Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: You can save more water

  • Today

First, the laurels: Congratulations, all you who heard the call for water conservation and responded. Drought has not deterred people from reducing their water consumption, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. Read more

Column: 988 expands access to care in Hawaii

