Editorial | Off the News Off the News: You can save more water Today

First, the laurels: Congratulations, all you who heard the call for water conservation and responded. Drought has not deterred people from reducing their water consumption, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

Now, the plea: Don't rest on these laurels. The reduction is down 5%, and while that's not quite the 10% cut the water board sought because of the threat to the supply by the Red Hill contamination, mandatory restrictions likely won't be imposed. Good job. Now do better.