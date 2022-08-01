comscore Salvation Army Kona looking to replace $4K-plus in stolen school supplies, food | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Salvation Army Kona looking to replace $4K-plus in stolen school supplies, food

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.
  About $1,000 in school supplies and $3,500 in food were stolen last week. Salvation Army Kona Corps volunteers sort supplies in advance of a back-to-school distribution.

    About $1,000 in school supplies and $3,500 in food were stolen last week. Salvation Army Kona Corps volunteers sort supplies in advance of a back-to-school distribution.

The Salvation Army Kona Corps is trying to recoup its losses after it had $4,000 in back-to-school supplies, food and other items stolen. Read more

