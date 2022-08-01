Salvation Army Kona looking to replace $4K-plus in stolen school supplies, food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Salvation Army Kona Corps is trying to recoup its losses after it had $4,000 in back-to-school supplies, food and other items stolen. Read more

The Salvation Army, at 75-223 Kalani St. in Kailua-­Kona, said there was a break-in sometime Wednesday or Thursday and is now trying to replace the stolen items. It has appealed to the public for monetary donations to replace the items.

“We’re heartbroken — we were going to be assembling our final back-to-school supplies on Saturday and distribute the protein items during our food pantry on Tuesday … and now we will have to purchase replacement supplies,” said Corps Officer Capt. Raghel Santiago in a statement. “We are humbly asking our community for monetary donations so we can quickly meet the needs of our keiki, kupuna, and individuals who are so in need of these items.”

The stolen items included protein for weekly food pantry distributions for children, toiletries for older people in need, and large food coolers used during food distributions.

About $1,000 in back-to-school supplies and $3,500 in food supplies and other items were stolen, The Salvation Army reported.

Several building doors were also broken.

Santiago said the back-to-school supplies included backpacks and office supplies. About 40 pairs of slippers and shoes meant for children, who range from kindergarten to high school, were also stolen. About 270 kids had signed up to receive the items.

The Salvation Army also delivers food and supplies to about 40 seniors in the area. The food, which includes cases of canned meat, fruit and vegetables, were among the stolen items.

About 200 people in need also receive food from the Salvation Army Kona Corps’ weekly distributions at the location, Santiago said.

“Everything that we do is actually for the community, so this is what really hurts, because it affects those that are totally in need,” she said. “If (the thieves) were in need, we wouldn’t mind helping them, too. But to take it for their advantage and to disadvantage others as well, that’s what really bothers me about this whole thing.”

Roughly $4,500 total is needed to replace the losses, and distributing them will likely be delayed.

To donate, visit public Kona.SalvationArmy.org.