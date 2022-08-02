Man, 40, rescued from waters off of Kahala Beach

Honolulu first responders rescued a 40-year-old swimmer off of Kahala Beach this afternoon after receiving a 911 call for a man in need of help.

Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the 911 call regarding a swimmer yelling for help about 30 yards offshore of 4929 Kahala Ave.

Three people were apparently on a floatie, when winds blew them out near a breakwall and the man got into trouble.

Ocean Safety and HFD brought the man back to shore, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services. The other two individuals were able to make it to shore on their own.

Paramedics treated and transported the man in serious condition to a nearby hospital.