Off the News: Drop boxes may get ballots in faster

Hawaii has “vote by mail” ballots now, but a fair number are returned to election offices not by mail carrier but through the drop boxes when facilities are open (on Oahu, see www.honolulu.gov/elections/voting/official-drop-box-locations).

Delivery to the county clerks’ offices might be faster than the post, in fact. According to the Honolulu Elections Division, ballots are collected each morning, Monday through Saturday. Either way they’re sent, tracking alerts can confirm delivery: hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter/.