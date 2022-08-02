Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Drop boxes may get ballots in faster Today Updated 7:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii has “vote by mail” ballots now, but a fair number are returned to election offices not by mail carrier but through the drop boxes when facilities are open (on Oahu, see www.honolulu.gov/elections/voting/official-drop-box-locations). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii has “vote by mail” ballots now, but a fair number are returned to election offices not by mail carrier but through the drop boxes when facilities are open (on Oahu, see www.honolulu.gov/elections/voting/official-drop-box-locations). Delivery to the county clerks’ offices might be faster than the post, in fact. According to the Honolulu Elections Division, ballots are collected each morning, Monday through Saturday. Either way they’re sent, tracking alerts can confirm delivery: hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter/. Previous Story Letters: Not much hope for new Halawa stadium in 2026; Japan treats Hawaiian music better than we do; Navy hasn’t considered all options for Red Hill