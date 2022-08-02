RIMPAC amphibious forces wrap up training with assault on Pyramid Rock
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:21 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
August 1, 2022 WDA Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Ground troops from C-17 run to secure beach for HIMARS rocket launcher. Landing craft from previous amphibious landing wait to return to ship. Reconnaissance teams; insertion of ground forces via Republic of Korea Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Mexican Combat Rubber Raiding Craft; insertion of ground troops via tilt-rotor aircraft and helicopters. Simulated close air support provided by jet aircraft; and a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft delivery of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, amphibious vehicles near Pyramid Rock.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, framed by the Koolau Mountains, Sea Stallions, bottom, and Ospreys prepared to land ground troops Monday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Smoke camouflaged amphibious vehicles on the beach.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, an Australian reconnaissance team scouted a hillside area Monday before troops landed.