RIMPAC amphibious forces wrap up training with assault on Pyramid Rock

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  • August 1, 2022 WDA Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Craig T. Kojima/CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Ground troops from C-17 run to secure beach for HIMARS rocket launcher. Landing craft from previous amphibious landing wait to return to ship. Reconnaissance teams; insertion of ground forces via Republic of Korea Assault Amphibious Vehicles and Mexican Combat Rubber Raiding Craft; insertion of ground troops via tilt-rotor aircraft and helicopters. Simulated close air support provided by jet aircraft; and a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft delivery of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, amphibious vehicles near Pyramid Rock.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, framed by the Koolau Mountains, Sea Stallions, bottom, and Ospreys prepared to land ground troops Monday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Smoke camouflaged amphibious vehicles on the beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, an Australian reconnaissance team scouted a hillside area Monday before troops landed.

As the Rim of the Pacific exercise began wrapping up this week, Marines and soldiers from nine countries stormed Pyramid Rock on Monday morning at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. Read more

