Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new infections, 21 coronavirus-related deaths

The Hawaii Department of Health today reported 3,689 new COVID-19 infections over the past week, lower than reported the previous week, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 329,633.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases also fell to 528, down from 573 reported on July 27. DOH’s daily average reflects new cases per day from July 23 to 29, which is an earlier set of days than the new infections count.

DOH also reported 21 more deaths, bringing the state’s coronavirus-related death toll to 1,592.

By island, there were 2,503 new infections reported on Oahu, 468 on Hawaii island, 462 on Maui, 146 on Kauai, 12 on Molokai, and two on Lanai. Another 96 infections were reported for out-of-state Hawaii residents.

Actual numbers are estimated to be at least five to six times higher since these figures do not include home test kit results.

The state’s average positivity rate, meanwhile, declined to 13.8% compared to 15.7% reported the previous week, representing tests performed between July 16 to Aug. 1.

There are 147 patients with COVID in Hawaii hospitals today, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency’s dashboard. Of the 147, 19 are in intensive care and four on ventilators.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii reported a 7-day rolling over of 135 patients with COVID in hospitals over the past week, and an average of 23 new COVID admissions per day.