comscore Column: Exempt food and medicine from GET | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Exempt food and medicine from GET

  • By Keli‘i Akina
  • Today
  • Updated 6:23 p.m.
  • Keli‘i Akina is president and CEO the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

    Keli‘i Akina is president and CEO the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii.

Candidates for political office in Hawaii have suddenly started talking about a policy option that has been kicking around for years: Exempt food and medicine from the state general excise tax (GET). Read more

Previous Story
Column: ADC transition can advance economic success of agriculture

Scroll Up