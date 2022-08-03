Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years
- By dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:31 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, the old Aiea Sugar Mill site, where the planned Aloha Ia Halewiliko project would create 140 rental units for residents age 62 and over.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke during Tuesday’s news conference in Aiea announcing affordable housing projects.
RENDERINGS COURTESY EAH HOUSING
Artist rendering of the proposed Aloha Ia Halewiliko, a 140-unit affordable housing project for senior citizens on the site of the old Aiea Sugar Mill.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Anton Krucky, director of the city’s Department of Community Services, spoke Tuesday in Aiea, calling the lack of affordable housing on Oahu “a crisis.”
