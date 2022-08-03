comscore Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Housing projects planned from North Shore to town will create 972 affordable units in the next five years

  • By dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the old Aiea Sugar Mill site, where the planned Aloha Ia Halewiliko project would create 140 rental units for residents age 62 and over.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, the old Aiea Sugar Mill site, where the planned Aloha Ia Halewiliko project would create 140 rental units for residents age 62 and over.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke during Tuesday’s news conference in Aiea announcing affordable housing projects.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi spoke during Tuesday’s news conference in Aiea announcing affordable housing projects.

  • RENDERINGS COURTESY EAH HOUSING Artist rendering of the proposed Aloha Ia Halewiliko, a 140-unit affordable housing project for senior citizens on the site of the old Aiea Sugar Mill.

    RENDERINGS COURTESY EAH HOUSING

    Artist rendering of the proposed Aloha Ia Halewiliko, a 140-unit affordable housing project for senior citizens on the site of the old Aiea Sugar Mill.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Anton Krucky, director of the city’s Department of Community Serv­ices, spoke Tuesday in Aiea, calling the lack of affordable housing on Oahu “a crisis.”

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Anton Krucky, director of the city’s Department of Community Serv­ices, spoke Tuesday in Aiea, calling the lack of affordable housing on Oahu “a crisis.”

City officials and private developers Tuesday announced six upcoming affordable housing projects designed to create 972 units from the North Shore to town within five years. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Electric deploys two EV fast chargers in Mililani

Scroll Up