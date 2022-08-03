comscore Hawaii bankruptcies on downward trend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii bankruptcies on downward trend

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

Statewide bankruptcies declined in July for the 15th straight month as Hawaii’s economy continued showing signs it is getting healthier. Read more

Previous Story
New rules curbing Hawaii beach barriers are further delayed

Scroll Up