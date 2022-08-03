comscore University of Hawaii’s Brayden Schager making his move to become QB1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii’s Brayden Schager making his move to become QB1

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH quarterback Brayden Schager handed off the ball during practice at the Ching Complex on Saturday.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH quarterback Brayden Schager handed off the ball during practice at the Ching Complex on Saturday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH quarterback Brayden Schager looked for a receiver during Saturday’s practice at Ching Complex.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    UH quarterback Brayden Schager looked for a receiver during Saturday’s practice at Ching Complex.

That “thud” was the sound of the University of Hawaii football team’s first fully padded practice of training camp. Read more

Previous Story
For Warriors safety Noa Kamana, football is part of his family life
Next Story
Television and radio – Aug. 3, 2022

Scroll Up