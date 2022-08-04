Safety cordon installed around Hawaiian monk seal Rocky and pup at Kaimana Beach

Rocky, the Hawaiian monk seal and her pup, PO8, now have a safety cordon and stepped-up enforcement around them, according to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

As previously announced, due to recent close encounters with people at Kaimana Beach, the state this morning set up a 50-yard — or 150-foot — cordon around the endangered monk seals that will be enforced around-the-clock by state officers.

Wildlife experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommend giving monk seal mom-and-pup pairs 150 feet of distance because mothers can be very territorial and protective of their pups.

At dawn, DLNR said there were was no crowd as volunteers from Hawaii Marine Animal Response, the nonprofit that helps monitor the seals, began their watch and set up signs at Kaimana.

This afternoon, Department of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers had reported no issues, DLNR said.

“We’re definitely glad to get the added support from the state,” said HMAR president Jon Gelman in a news release. “We look forward to working with the DOCARE officers on the scene as we watch over Rocky and her pup together. We couldn’t do what we do without the joint efforts of our partners and the community here.”

Officials said the stepped-up enforcement to protect both Rocky and her nearly month-old pup and people at the popular beach in Waikiki.

Two Sundays ago, a 60-year-old woman from California was pursued and injured by Rocky while swimming at Kaimana because the mother seal likely perceived her as a threat to her pup. She suffered lacerations to her face, back and arm.

Over the weekend, videos surfaced showing people crowding around Rocky and PO8 in the water at Kaimana.

Officials said nursing monk seals moms are highly protective of their pups, and the potential for someone getting hurt or for the seals being disturbed is high on this “typically popular strand of sand” and in nearby waters.

DOCARE is assigning both land-based officers and officers on jet skis to enforce the 150-foot distance for the seals both on shore and in the water.

The seals are expected to spend more time in the water and venture farther out as the pup gains strength. HMAR volunteers adjust the signage and ropes on the beach when the seals change locations.

Rocky and PO8, are expected to continue nursing at Kaimana Beach for another two to three weeks — at least through mid-August.

When the pup weans, officials will likely relocate him to a more remote location, away from humans, as they did with two earlier monk seal pups born at Kaimana Beach.