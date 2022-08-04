comscore Restraining order timeline focus of arson suspect’s trial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Restraining order timeline focus of arson suspect’s trial

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

The ex-wife of Casey Yoshihiro Asato, on trial for allegedly setting ablaze her Kakaako workplace Feb. 21, 2019, testified Wednesday she tried to get police to serve a temporary restraining order on him. Read more

