Mindy Pennybacker: Title IX Profile, Rell Sunn was a trail blazer for her community and for many female surfers

  • By Mindy Pennybacker
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Rell Sunn, 1995.

    Rell Sunn, 1995.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Rell Sunn took to the sea with her surfboard in 1983. This photo was shot by former Star-Advertiser photographr Dennis Oda and he considered it one of his favorites. Everytime they met, Oda said he “always left feeling a little better” because of the person that Sunn was.

    Rell Sunn took to the sea with her surfboard in 1983. This photo was shot by former Star-Advertiser photographr Dennis Oda and he considered it one of his favorites. Everytime they met, Oda said he “always left feeling a little better” because of the person that Sunn was.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1983 Rell Sunn was seen with her board on the shore.

    Rell Sunn was seen with her board on the shore.

Rell Kapolioka‘ehukai Sunn, the late pioneer surfer and “Queen of Makaha” who would have turned 72 on Sunday, was a tireless advocate of equal opportunity for women in surfing and for giving Hawaii’s children the chance to dream big and realize their dreams. Read more

