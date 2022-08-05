Kaiser football has a proud 50-year history
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
COURTESY RICH MIANO
The Kaiser High football team posed after winning the Prep Bowl in 1979. It remains the school’s only top-tier football title.
BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kaiser High School.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Kaiser running back Boyd Yap rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-7 victory over Kamehameha in the 1979 Prep Bowl.
COURTESY RICH MIANO
Rich Miano returned an interception during Kaiser’s Prep Bowl victory.
