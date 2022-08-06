Pedestrian walks onto H-2 freeway, dies in hit-and-run collision

A pedestrian who walked onto the H-2 freeway in the Waipio area this morning died after a hit-and-run with a car.

The fatal collision took place at around 4:15 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department reported, on the freeway prior to Ka Uka Boulevard.

It was reported to HPD that the female pedestrian had been walking southbound alongside the H-2 freeway when she stepped onto the traffic lanes. An unknown driver who was also traveling southbound on the freeway collided with the pedestrian and continued driving, fleeing the scene.

The unidentified pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene in what has become the 27th traffic fatality on Oahu this year.

The driver was possibly driving a dark-colored, late model Honda sedan with damages to the front headlight and driver’s side-view mirror, HPD said.

It’s unclear if speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

There were 28 traffic fatalities on Oahu by this time last year.