Waikiki is a valuable economic hub for Oahu and the state of Hawaii. As a tourist destination, one of its attractions is that it’s a safe place to visit.

Waikiki’s status as a top tourist destination isn’t guaranteed, though — and crimes such as the literal mayhem at a Waikiki 7-Eleven, where an employee severed a man’s hand with a sword during an argument, should set off alarms.

The area has experienced a noticeable uptick in crime since COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were lifted, prompting a call to take action, and so a new crime-reduction program called “Safe and Sound Waikiki” is a welcome development.

Increased police presence, coordinated community action, social services and other interventions to prevent crimes from occurring should be on the agenda. Certainly, these would benefit Waikiki.

Safe and Sound will bring local agencies serving Waikiki together to address solutions, with a focus on safety. Its initial funding of $350,000 comes from city and private sources. The fledgling program is moving to hire a coordinator, and will ramp up policing and social services in the coming months.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, an instrumental figure in developing Safe and Sound Waikiki, told the Star-Advertiser his office is committed to pair with the Honolulu Police Department and others to make Waikiki as safe as possible.

On Tuesday, residents met outside the Waikiki 7-Eleven where the violent encounter occurred. State legislators representing the district, members of the neighborhood board and Honolulu police officers joined them to discuss concerns. It’s evident that a substantial number of Waikiki stakeholders, residents and business interests included, have ongoing concerns about crime and safety in the district.

It’s appropriate that Safe and Sound recognizes that local residents and private businesses have a role in addressing the problem. Shop owners, for example, have a part to play in whether their establishments provide opportunities for criminal behavior. Keeping properties clean, well-lit and secure can discourage unwanted activities.

Community knowledge and community concerns will shape the program. To that end, Safe and Sound is soliciting information from residents about crime hot spots in Waikiki and safety suggestions: Send those to waikikiconcerns@ honolulu.gov.