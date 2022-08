Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Honolulu attorney contracted to investigate allegations that Bishop Museum’s CEO, vice president and general counsel created a toxic work environment will finish the inquiry before the board decides what to do with current leadership, according to the outcome of Wednesday’s board meeting.

Museum CEO Melanie Ide and Wesley “Kaiwi” Yoon, vice president of operations, planning and project management, and general counsel Barron Oda have been on paid administrative leave since June 30.

Ide, who was hired by Bishop Museum in 2018 from Ralph Appelbaum Associates, the world’s largest museum exhibition design firm, told the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser on July 8 that she got a letter from the museum’s board of directors saying she, Yoon and Oda were being placed on leave because “specific concerns about the behavior of a few employees that is being looked into because they feel it is a troubling work environment.”

The three officials were blocked from accessing their work email accounts, work records and products, and asked to return museum-­issued devices and equipment. The letter made clear the board action does not constitute a disciplinary measure or imply misconduct while the investigation is ongoing.

The board told the Star-Advertiser in a statement that it stands by its prior public statement and will “not be engaging in ongoing discussion through the media.”

“The Board has twice confirmed our commitment to completing the workplace investigation in an environment that allows our staff to participate fully and without fear of reprisal. The museum is operating well under a capable Acting Management Committee and we appreciate the many expressions of support for the museum that we have received from our membership and community,” wrote the board.

The Star-Advertiser also obtained a 10-page memo Ide sent to the board July 17 challenging the “growing number of untruths, inaccuracies, blatantly distorted damaging statements the Board is making about my leadership at Bishop Museum and me.”

“In addition, what the board has completely ignored and avoided is of equal concern,” Ide wrote. “I have without exception always had the museum’s best interests at heart.”

Ide questioned why she, Yoon and Oda were placed on administrative leave and not allowed to participate in the probe despite her “unwavering support” for investigations into workplace issues, many of which she inherited, wrote Ide.

The attorney conducting the investigation is a former partner in the law firm advising the board, and Ide questioned her impartiality. The attorney would be “naturally inclined” to “defend the legal advice” of her former colleagues.

“My objection is to the Board’s action of putting three innocent executives on indefinite administrative leave without any explanation, in order to conduct its investigation,” wrote Ide.

She did not dispute that two staff members left, but stressed that she was executing a plan to address the concerns raised by employees and was bringing the leadership team together around her proposal.

