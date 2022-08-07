Features Greenroom Gallery to feature Hawaii artists Jordan Higa and Aloha De Mele By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Greenroom Gallery in Waikiki will feature the works of two up-and-coming artists at a meet-and-greet party later this month. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Greenroom Gallery in Waikiki will feature the works of two up-and-coming artists at a meet-and-greet party later this month. Jordan Higa, known for her illustrations of plants and animals of Hawaii, and JT Ojerio, a self-taught artist who goes by Aloha De Mele, will be showing new works of art from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the gallery, located in the Queen Kapiolani Hotel Waikiki Beach at 150 Kapahulu Ave. They’ll talk story and sign their pieces, with DJ Kentaro and DJ Jimmy San providing musical entertainment. Both artists’ works feature a minimalist quality with simple backgrounds, making their main subjects, such as flowers or figures, stand out. Greenroom Gallery is a gallery devoted to works by local artists and surf-related art. It stemmed from events called Greenroom Festivals, which started in Japan as a way to bring awareness to the beauty of the ocean. Visit greenroomhawaii.com. Previous Story Singer-songwriter Chardonnay celebrates release of ‘Sweet Island Music’