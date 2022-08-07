comscore Honolulu takes six months to hire city employees while facing 3,000 vacant positions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu takes six months to hire city employees while facing 3,000 vacant positions

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:30 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 23 Aaron Oshiro, left, a Honolulu police officer, answers questions at the City and County of Honolulu booth during the Hawaii Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 23

    Aaron Oshiro, left, a Honolulu police officer, answers questions at the City and County of Honolulu booth during the Hawaii Career Expo at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

It takes an average of six months for the city to hire employees as city officials try to fill over 3,000 vacant positions, according to the first study of its kind. Read more

Previous Story
Bishop Museum board continues probe of allegations
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 27 – July 1, 2022

Scroll Up