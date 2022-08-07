comscore Aiea uses two quarterbacks to steamroll Kapaa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Aiea uses two quarterbacks to steamroll Kapaa

  • By Jonathan Chen jchen@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
    Aiea’s Noah Spencer played for Kamehameha I-AA last year.

The Aiea Na Alii began their 2022 campaign with a bang, steamrolling reigning Hawaii Division II champions Kapaa 41-17 and spoiling the Warriors’ trip to Oahu. Read more

