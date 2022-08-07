comscore Women’s crews propel Lanikai to third straight state canoe paddling title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Women’s crews propel Lanikai to third straight state canoe paddling title

  • By Kyle Galdeira Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Rio Imperato, Kailia Purdy, Ashley Mahoney, Kahea Haupu, Maile Turley, and Leiana Bland posed after their Hawaiian Canoe Club’s girls 18-under victory.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Rio Imperato, Kailia Purdy, Ashley Mahoney, Kahea Haupu, Maile Turley, and Leiana Bland posed after their Hawaiian Canoe Club’s girls 18-under victory.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Lanikai made the turn during a women’s event in Saturday’s HCRA state championship at Keehi Lagoon.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lanikai made the turn during a women’s event in Saturday’s HCRA state championship at Keehi Lagoon.

Lanikai Canoe Club’s approach to competition throughout the summer season has followed a simple three-pronged plan: club, crew and the individual. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Aug. 6, 2022
Next Story
Television and radio - Aug. 7, 2022

Scroll Up