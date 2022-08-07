Women’s crews propel Lanikai to third straight state canoe paddling title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lanikai Canoe Club’s approach to competition throughout the summer season has followed a simple three-pronged plan: club, crew and the individual.

As Lanikai head coach Scott Freitas imparted to his club, “Strength in numbers at the end of the day, and all hands on deck; it should never go to plan three (relying on the individual).”

Lanikai rallied as a club as its crews collaborated to claim its third consecutive state crown at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship Regatta on Saturday at Keehi Lagoon.

Lanikai, the four-time defending Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association champion, racked up 450 points to secure the AAAA Division (21-plus crews entered) title ahead of Hawaiian Canoe Club (400 points), the 36-time defending Maui County Hawaiian Canoe Association champion. OHCRA members Hui Nalu (357 points), Outrigger (272 points) and Kailua (261 points) also competed in the large division with four-time defending Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a champion Manu O Ke Kai (169 points).

“I told our club that for us to win, we had to stay together and stay focused on our goal of winning the state championship,” Freitas said. “There were hiccups and ups and downs getting to this point, but it’s about the big picture of winning the state title, and I’m so proud of our club.”

More than 3,000 paddlers ranging in age from 12-and-younger to 70-and-older represented 58 clubs from six outrigger canoe paddling organizations in the regatta’s 43 races ranging in length from 1/4 to 1 1/2 miles.

Winning crews in each race earned 15 points, with 13 points going to second place, 12 for third and continuing in descending order with last place earning one point across the 14-lane field. The scoring system rewards clubs for consistently placing high and scoring points across the board, a practice that Lanikai and Hawaiian have mastered.

Through 23 events, Hawaiian, winners of 15 of the past 22 state titles, established a 221-164-153-147 lead over Lanikai, Outrigger and Hui Nalu.

“We knew we had to weather the storm early, and slowly chipped away,” Freitas said.

As it has done all summer, Lanikai leaned on its open adult paddlers for the bulk of its points midway through the regatta. The club put together a stretch of 10 top-three finishes, including victories in the women’s freshman, sophomore, junior and senior races coupled with a win in the men’s senior race; after the successful run, Lanikai has established a 20-point lead over Hawaiian, 322-302.

“The performance of our women today was phenomenal — they out-paddled the men,” Freitas said. “The men have carried our club for years, but they showed up today, and I’m so proud of them.”

Lanikai’s men’s senior crew of Matt Crowley, Nick Foti, Manny Kulukulualani, Ryan Murphy, Igor Sobreira and Karel Tresnak Jr. completed an undefeated season with its victory in the marquee 1 ½-mile race. The crew completed the five-turn event in a blistering pace of 11 minutes, 8.44 seconds and held off talented competitors from Keauhou (11:12.80) of Hawaii island and Wailea (11:13.36) of Maui.

“We were able to squeeze one out in the senior race and kept our composure because the other teams really brought the heat today,” Foti said. “You have to attribute the overall effort to Scott Freitas. He puts it all together and teaches us that it’s club first, team second. It’s a full club effort, so bringing home some valuable points was important to ensure we all contribute.

“We were just excited to come together for the sport. It’s nice to have the state regatta back again, and this is how we elevate the sport and culture. It’s something we’ve missed the last few years.”

Kona winds picked up early in the afternoon, which created a steady crosswind as paddlers adjusted from the usual up- and downwind pattern at the lagoon. Strong gusts even sent some of the pop-up tents and canopies along the shoreline flying and generated small waves that lapped on shore.

“We’re very fortunate. There were a lot of shifting conditions, but we’re blessed to train in an area with a lot of different wind and current, so we use that as an advantage,” said Foti, referring to his club’s windward-side training area.

Hawaiian coach Paul Lu‘uwai, who has helped build and perpetuate the club’s powerhouse youth program, was quick to praise Lanikai for its strong effort on Saturday.

“We gave them our best shot in the beginning but knew they were going to have a big surge in the open division,” said Lu‘uwai, who colored his beard blue, his club’s primary color. “We’re just stoked that we’re here, and honor and respect to Lanikai — I’m just so happy that we got to race.

“We have everyone from our kupuna to our keiki and our families here today, so we’re just really blessed. We wanted to win, but we’ve won our share, so all the respect for Lanikai. We’re still putting a lot of love and aloha into rebuilding our adult ranks, and their adult paddlers are second to none, so it’s a continuous work in progress.”

OHCRA medium-division champion Keahiakahoe took home the AAA Division (13-20 crews entered) title with 184 points, besting defending champion Kihei (176 points) and Puna (175 points).

Keaukaha (133 points) secured the AA Division (7-12 crews entered) crown and Wailea claimed the A Division (1-6 crews entered) title.

Saturday at Keehi Lagoon

Women 70

1, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:41.54 (Lita Blankenfeld, Mary Fern, Lurline McGregor, Dayna Owskey, Katie Scott, Elizabeth Sutter); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:45.77; 3, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:54.35; 4, Wa’akapaemua, 4:55.68; 5, Kihei Canoe Club, 5:01.78; 6, Kai Poha, 5:11.48; 7, Kamehameha Canoe Club, 5:13.52

Men 70

1, Waimanalo Canoe Club, 4:03.87 (Kenny Bailey, Cam Cavasso, Glen Fujihara, Mel Mau, Dennis Sallas, Christian Smith); 2, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:04.58; 3, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:05.65; 4, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:07.89; 5, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:13.54; 6, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:26.75; 7, Keauhou Canoe Club, 4:35.75

Women 65

1, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:39.10 (Anita Anderson, Bonney Esbensen, Jan Everett, Paulette Scheffer, Katy Smith, Vanessa Weiss); 2, Wa’akapaemua, 4:41.68; 3, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:42.52; 4, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:44.55; 5, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:46.82; 6, Kamehameha Canoe Club, 4:47.31; 7, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:50.52; 8, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:56.93; 9, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 5:03.79; 10, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:07.25

Men 65

1, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:54.62 (Bruce Blankenfeld, Murray Hixson Jr, Michael Hunnemann, Stephen Kwock, Wesley Luke, David Pence); 2, Kailua Canoe Club, 3:57.18; 3, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 3:58.28; 4, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 3:59.40; 5, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:07.06; 6, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 4:07.99; 7, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:08.83; 8, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:10.78; 9, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:16.17; 10, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:23.58; 11, Keauhou Canoe Club, 4:29.61; 12, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:32.21; 13, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:33.03; 14, Kalihi Kai, 4:39.10

Girls 12

1, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 2:00.76 (Harlee-Rose Kanahele, Waianuhea Karratti, Coco Kauakahi, Mia Lee, Iliau Makua, Kyla Malama); 2, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 2:02.18; 3, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2:02.64; 4, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:03.92; 5, Wa’akapaemua, 2:04.31; 6, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:06.61; 7, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 2:06.81; 8, Puna Canoe Club, 2:07.01; 9, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 2:07.87; 10, Kai ‘Ehitu, 2:10.64; 11, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:10.91; 12, Lahaina CC, 2:12.07; 13, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 2:12.73; 14, Lokahi, 2:18.98

Boys 12

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 1:54.92 (Gabriel Bradley, Sawyer Butler, Matisse Coudrier, Christoph Gutierrez, Anthony Klutz, Nathan Stoutemyer); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 1:55.70; 3, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 2:02.34; 4, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:02.69; 5, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 2:04.01; 6, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 2:05.97; 7, Na Wa’a Hanakahi, 2:06.19; 8, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:06.91; 9, Wa’akapaemua, 2:07.52; 10, Kailua Canoe Club, 2:08.84; 11, Napili, 2:09.46; 12, Miloli`i Canoe Club, 2:10.07; 13, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 2:14.75; 13, Lahui O Koolauloa, 2:18.90

Mixed Boys and Girls 12

1, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 1:56.19 (Nevaeh Howard, Pualililehua Kahaloa, Moa’e Miranda, Matthew Rabanes, Hulali Reyes, Chuka Smith); 2, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 1:56.61; 3, Waikiki Surf Club, 2:06.01; 4, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 2:07.92; 5, Wa’akapaemua, 2:09.06; 6, Napili, 2:09.49; 7, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 2:10.15; 8, Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:11.94; 9, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:18.65; 10, Hokualele Canoe Club, 2:18.90; 11, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:24.06; 12, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 2:29.93; 13, Paddlers of Laka, 2:30.31; 14, Lahui O Koolauloa, 2:33.54

Girls 13

1, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:19.87 (Mikayla Bloom, Bella Carlson, Sierra Davis, Liana Kahikina-Lou, Banyan Little, Seja Paiva); 2, Na Wa’a Hanakahi, 2:20.96; 3, Puna Canoe Club, 2:22.31; 4, Waikiki Surf Club, 2:22.68; 5, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2:23.82; 6, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:24.52; 7, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 2:25.14; 8, Kai ‘Ehitu, 2:28.53; 9, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 2:29.54; 10, Kaneohe, 2:38.23; 11, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:38.57; 12, Lahaina CC, 2:38.90; 13, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 2:40.29; 14, Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:40.89

Boys 13

1, Puna Canoe Club, 1:57.85 (KamaKana Badan-Dellomes, La’akea Kaawaloa-Okita, Robert Kalili-Burdman, Ikena Kuikahi-Keolanui, Ka’aleleo Niau, ‘Iolani Rocha); 2, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 1:59.28; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:06.09; 4, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 2:07.34; 5, Kai ‘Ehitu, 2:09.10; 6, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:10.96; 7, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2:11.24; 8, Na Kai Ewalu, 2:11.43; 9, Paddlers of Laka, 2:11.64; 10, Wa’akapaemua, 2:13.10; 11, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 2:15.60; 12, New Hope Canoe Club, 2:18.83; 13, Kumulokahi-Elks, 2:29.00; 14, Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:35.52

Girls 14

1, Waimanalo Canoe Club, 2:22.11 (Vaihiria Bush, Hayden Catrett, Precious Hanawahine-Hines, Tahiata Kamakele-Sharsh, Pashyn Paekukui, Ky-Mani Spencer-Tavares); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2:22.73; 3, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:23.04; 4, Kai ‘Ehitu, 2:24.32; 5, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`I, 2:25.34; 6, Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club, 2:26.14; 7, Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:26.59; 8, Lokahi, 2:27.87; 9, Na Wa’a Hanakahi, 2:28.20; 10, Napili, 2:28.48; 11, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 2:32.04; 12, Lahui O Koolauloa, 2:33.26; 13, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:33.74; 14, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 2:34.30

Boys 14

1, Kailua Canoe Club, 2:00.32 (Preston Awaya, Logan Bergevin, Oscar Dawrs, Kaimana Fake, Benjamin O’Connor, Kala’i Watanabe); 2, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 2:02.30; 3, Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club, 2:03.40; 4, Kaneohe, 2:05.03; 5, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2:06.65; 6, Kai ‘Ehitu, 2:06.93; 7, Puna Canoe Club, 2:08.40; 8, Napili, 2:08.87; 9, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:11.71; 10, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 2:12.71; 11, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:13.21; 12, Paddlers of Laka, 2:21.75; 13, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:24.57; 14, Wa’akapaemua, 2:25.05

Women Novice “B”

1, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:12.41 (Carly Bargiel, Taylor Doherty, Rachel Geicke, Lindsey Lowe, Becky Needham, Sandra Walter); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:15.25; 3, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 2:16.39; 4, Na Kai Ewalu, 2:17.34; 5, Hoemana, 2:18.27; 6, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:20.13; 7, Lahaina CC, 2:20.62; 8, Napili, 2:22.97; 9, Koa Kai Canoe Club, 2:24.19; 10, Kailua Canoe Club, 2:25.41; 11, Kukuiula Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:26.68; 12, Hui Wa’a O Waiakea, 2:40.81; 13, Haleiwa Outrigger, 2:41.59; 14, Manu O Ke Kai, 2:46.38

Mixed Novice “B”

1, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 2:02.75 (Racquel Araki, Malu Pililaau, Meg Reppart, Nathaniel Souza, Sean Souza, Ty Souza); 2, Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 2:02.95; 3, Waimanalo Canoe Club, 2:05.71; 4, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 2:06.80; 5, Lanikai Canoe Club, 2:08.74; 6, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 2:08.96; 7, Haleiwa Outrigger, 2:09.94; 8, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 2:10.56; 8, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 2:10.56; 10, Kamehameha Canoe Club, 2:11.92; 11, Kailua Canoe Club, 2:17.81; 12, Na Kai Ewalu, 2:18.17; 13, Outrigger Canoe Club, 2:20.99

Men Novice “B”

1, Outrigger Canoe Club, 3:53.06 (Kory Burnett, Carlo Calabrese, Jonathan Kam, James Lindsey, Devin Minardi, John Needham); 2, Na Kai Ewalu, 3:59.08; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:00.24; 4, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:00.46; 5, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:00.73; 6, Hoemana, 4:00.98; 7, Waikiki Beach Boys, 4:04.07; 8, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:04.74; 9, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:07.88; 10, Hanalei Canoe Club, 4:08.79; 11, Lahaina CC, 4:09.08; 12, Miloli`i Canoe Club, 4:09.32; 13, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:09.54; 14, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:20.97

Girls 15

1, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 4:29.97 (Bri Kanahele, Coco Kauakahi, Nakiliwanaokala Kauwe, Iliau Makua, Kahiau Makua, Avevda Maligro); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:32.62; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:33.87; 4, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:34.58; 5, Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe, 4:46.06; 6, Waikiki Surf Club, 4:47.03; 7, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 4:52.09; 8, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:53.99; 9, Na Kai Ewalu, 4:57.11; 10, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 5:03.05; 11, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 5:06.75; 12, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 5:07.51; 13, Lahui O Koolauloa, 5:15.68; 14, Puna Canoe Club, 5:17.17

Boys 15

1, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:01.08 (Preston Awaya, Torin Ferreira, Logan Machado, Kana Palmer, Nicco Ruiz, Rylan Shriver); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:01.84; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:04.57; 4, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 4:07.03; 5, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:08.21; 6, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:08.91; 7, Hui Wa’a O Waiakea, 4:12.61; 8, Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club, 4:12.84; 9, Napili, 4:16.89; 10, Wa’akapaemua, 4:23.40; 11, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:24.83; 12, Koa Kai Canoe Club, 4:25.66; 13, Lokahi, 4:27.37; 14, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:27.96

Girls 16 & Under

1, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:36.71 (Lisette Acevedo, Makalani Carey, Keala Giblin, Rio Imperato, Kaesha Purdy, Lei’ohu Turley); 2, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:41.59; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:43.73; 4, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:49.51; 5, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:52.96; 6, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 4:53.50; 7, Napili, 4:58.99; 8, Waikiki Surf Club, 5:02.03; 9, Kamehameha, 5:02.49; 10, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:05.91; 11, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 5:17.68; 12, Kai ‘Ehitu, 5:18.00; 13, Paddlers of Laka, 5:22.18; 14, Waimanalo Canoe Club, 5:22.41

Boys 16 & Under

1, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 3:45.69 (Eha Kiyuna, Malakai Laititi, Kahalia Masaoka, Niau Paulos, Ali’i Youderian, Umi Yung); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:52.42; 3, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 3:58.87; 4, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 3:59.92; 5, Napili, 4:02.45; 6, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:03.09; 7, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:04.98; 8, Hui Mana O Puuwai Canoe Club, 4:05.20; 9, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:05.45; 10, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:06.85; 11, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:11.24; 12, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:15.56; 13, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:16.40; 14, Lokahi, 4:29.48

Girls 18 & Under

1, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:16.28 (Lei Ana Bland, Kahealani Haupu, Rio Imperato, Ashley Mooney, Kailia Purdy, Maile Turley); 2, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 4:21.82; 3, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 4:25.94; 4, Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe, 4:29.75; 5, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:32.77; 6, Waikiki Surf Club, 4:33.45; 7, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:33.70; 8, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 4:35.49; 9, Kamehameha, 4:39.68; 10, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:39.95; 11, Napili, 4:42.75; 12, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:57.10; 13, Lokahi, 4:57.90; 14, Keauhou Canoe Club, 4:59.08

Boys 18 & Under

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:39.11 (Shay Able, Noah Anderson, William Cruz, Connor Foti, Luc Lambert, Spencer Niemann); 2, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:41.60; 3, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 3:45.17; 4, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 3:48.88; 5, Kailua Canoe Club, 3:49.44; 6, Kilohana Hoe Wa’a, 3:55.96; 7, Napili, 3:56.34; 8, Lokahi, 3:58.14; 9, Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe, 3:58.84; 10, Manu O Ke Kai, 3:59.67; 11, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 4:08.02; 12, Pukana O Ke Kai, 4:18.29; 13, Koa Kai Canoe Club, 4:21.64

Mixed Boys and Girls 18

1, Lokahi, 4:00.83 (Joseph Akeo, Bryceson Pang, Lexy Saena, Kiki Tamashiro, Cade Tanaka, Jodi Yamane); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:01.54; 3, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:01.94; 4, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 4:10.34; 5, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 4:15.19; 6, Paddlers of Laka, 4:19.72; 7, Lae’ula O Kai, 4:20.82; 8, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:21.55; 9, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:25.39; 10, Healani Canoe Club, 4:26.72; 11, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 4:27.02; 12, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:27.92; 13, Niumalu Surf & Outrigger Canoe, 4:30.36; 14, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:53.36

Women Novice “A”

1, Kai Oni Canoe Club, 4:22.15 (Kim Apilando, Kenzie Ferguson, Lizzie Kalama, Lauren Meade, Kathleen Raitzsch, Rose Wall); 2, Healani Canoe Club, 4:23.45; 3, Puna Canoe Club, 4:23.67; 4, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:23.87; 5, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:29.27; 6, Koa Kai Canoe Club, 4:30.31; 7, Kaneohe, 4:33.09; 8, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 4:35.91; 9, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:41.30; 10, Hui Wa’a O Waiakea, 4:42.86; 11, Kai Poha, 5:00.03; 12, Kaiola Canoe Club, 5:03.05

Men Novice “A”

1, Outrigger Canoe Club, 3:40.24 (Raphael Betelli, Christopher Fong, Jared Meers, Keola Richardson, Kaimana Rosso, Jared Yuen); 2, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:40.74; 3, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 3:41.87; 4, Koa Kai Canoe Club, 3:44.63; 5, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:53.44; 6, Kai Oni Canoe Club, 3:55.65; 7, New Hope Canoe Club, 3:57.21; 8, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 3:58.02; 9, Kamehameha Canoe Club, 3:59.66; 10, Na Kai Ewalu, 4:00.53; 11, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:04.34; 12, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:06.62; 13, Kumulokahi-Elks, 4:18.10; 14, Hui Wa’a O Waiakea, 4:20.61

Women Freshmen

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 8:27.13 (Mahealani Botelho, Monica Esquivel, Lauren Gaeta, Aulani Hall, Chelsea Kahalepauole-Bizik, Kaulu Luuwai); 2, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 8:41.71; 3, Outrigger Canoe Club, 8:49.39; 4, Puna Canoe Club, 8:56.79; 5, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 9:13.36; 6, Na Kai Ewalu, 9:18.13; 7, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 9:25.41; 8, Kihei Canoe Club, 9:26.23; 9, Lae’ula O Kai, 9:26.64; 10, Lokahi, 9:32.01; 11, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 10:06.37; 12, Waikiki Surf Club, 10:20.48; 13, Windward Kai, 10:20.83

Men Freshmen

1, Wailea, 7:14.62 (Kekoa Cramer, Kevin Dudoit, Felipe Gomes, Joshua Kekupa’a Nae’ole, J.R. Rios, Nalu Sampson); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 7:17.84; 3, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 7:29.34; 4, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 7:30.49; 5, Outrigger Canoe Club, 7:41.89; 6, Healani Canoe Club, 7:42.98; 7, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 7:50.54; 8, Kihei Canoe Club, 7:51.07; 9, Kailua Canoe Club, 8:00.88; 10, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 8:01.61; 11, Puna Canoe Club, 8:13.85; 12, Waikiki Beach Boys, 8:25.66; 13, Lokahi, 9:05.15

Women Sophomore

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 8:42.62 (Laura Ediger, Jessie Krause, Kaulu Luuwai, Elise Martin, Anna Mathisen, Dana Yaross); 2, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 8:48.90; 3, Kihei Canoe Club, 9:06.97; 4, Outrigger Canoe Club, 9:25.17; 5, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 9:25.43; 6, Kailua Canoe Club, 9:48.73; 7, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 9:57.19; 8, Lae’ula O Kai, 10:29.20; 9, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 10:40.85; 10, Windward Kai, 10:58.57; 11, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 10:59.06; 12, New Hope Canoe Club, 11:25.05

Men Sophomore

1, Keauhou Canoe Club, 7:26.27 (Daniel Chun, Tuarongo Cowan, Trey Cox III, Kua Nolan, Kainoa Tanoai, Chase VonNordheim); 2, Wailea, 7:29.68; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 7:47.17; 4, Outrigger Canoe Club, 7:57.93; 5, Napili, 8:09.16; 6, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 8:10.55; 7, Healani Canoe Club, 8:13.31; 8, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 8:24.10; 9, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 8:31.09; 10, Lokahi, 8:43.64; 11, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 8:57.39; 12, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 8:58.76; 13, Waikiki Surf Club, 9:19.93; 14, Waikiki Beach Boys, 9:37.53

Women Junior

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 8:54.17 (Laura Ediger, Joey Foti, Kamalani Freitas, Jessie Krause, Carolyn Seto-Mook, Dana Yaross); 2, Manu O Ke Kai, 8:56.84; 3, Puna Canoe Club, 9:05.20; 4, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 9:30.94; 5, Kihei Canoe Club, 9:36.16; 6, Outrigger Canoe Club, 9:38.62; 7, Lokahi, 9:39.52; 8, Kailua Canoe Club, 9:40.20; 9, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 9:41.51; 10, Napili, 10:02.37; 11, I Mua, 10:29.50; 12, Lae’ula O Kai, 10:31.82; 13, Waikiki Surf Club, 10:37.89

Men Junior

1, Outrigger Canoe Club, 7:20.06 (Jimmy Austin, Travis Grant, Nathan Loyola, Miles Orr, Bobby Pratt Jr, Kamealoha Wilson); 2, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 7:21.07; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 7:36.87; 4, Manu O Ke Kai, 7:43.20; 5, Healani Canoe Club, 7:49.81; 6, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 7:52.27; 7, Kihei Canoe Club, 7:53.25; 8, Wailea, 7:57.36; 9, Puna Canoe Club, 8:05.61; 10, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 8:19.75; 11, Waikiki Beach Boys, 8:30.66; 12, Na Kai Ewalu, 8:32.44; 13, Hokualele Canoe Club, 8:33.13; 14, I Mua, 8:40.41

Women Senior

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 12:59.30 (Mahealani Botelho, Monica Esquivel, Aulani Hall, Chelsea Kahalepauole-Bizik, Anna Mathisen, Carolyn Seto-Mook); 2, Outrigger Canoe Club, 13:19.07; 3, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 13:19.88; 4, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 13:33.21; 5, Kailua Canoe Club, 13:45.13; 6, Kihei Canoe Club, 13:46.12; 7, Manu O Ke Kai, 13:51.59; 8, Na Kai Ewalu, 14:20.80; 9, Lae’ula O Kai, 15:13.52; 10, Healani Canoe Club, 15:22.65; 11, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 15:37.79; 12, New Hope Canoe Club, 17:11.87

Men Senior

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 11:08.44 (Matt Crowley, Nick Foti, Manny Kulukulualani, Ryan Murphy, Igor Sobreira, Karel Tresnak Jr.); 2, Keauhou Canoe Club, 11:12.80; 3, Wailea, 11:13.36; 4, Outrigger Canoe Club, 11:42.17; 5, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 12:20.40; 6, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 12:21.57; 7, Manu O Ke Kai, 12:28.95; 8, Healani Canoe Club, 12:43.10; 9, Kailua Canoe Club, 12:48.49; 10, Kihei Canoe Club, 13:02.17; 11, I Mua, 13:08.13; 12, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 13:21.91; 13, Waikiki Beach Boys, 14:09.76

Woman Masters 60

1, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:31.33 (Dorothy Clegg, Denise Darval-Chang, Mahea Inciong, Jane McKee, Brigitta Osterholt, Pono Pavich-Tuinei); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:37.22; 3, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:37.85; 4, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:51.68; 5, Lae’ula O Kai, 4:57.42; 6, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:58.24; 7, Windward Kai, 5:00.92; 8, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 5:05.07; 9, Waikiki Yacht Club, 5:10.34; 10, New Hope Canoe Club, 5:11.96; 11, Kai Oni Canoe Club, 5:17.90; 12, Keauhou Canoe Club, 5:18.63; 13, Manu O Ke Kai, 5:41.89

Men Masters 60

1, Kailua Canoe Club, 3:44.02 (Lance Anderson, Rob Cates, Jeff Cummings, Fred Delos Santos, Kamoa Kalama, Kevin Pilbrow); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:49.79; 3, Outrigger Canoe Club, 3:51.74; 4, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 3:54.28; 5, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 3:56.56; 6, Hui Wa’a O Waiakea, 4:02.30; 7, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:02.51; 8, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:12.09; 9, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:16.65; 10, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:17.12; 11, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:17.35; 12, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:34.72

Women Golden Masters 55

1, Lae’ula O Kai, 4:23.66 (Sharon Balidoy, Holly Dollar, Rhonda Fosbinder, Momi Kaikala, Mary Kielty, Joyce Skinner); 2, Puna Canoe Club, 4:24.26; 3, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:24.82; 4, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:26.76; 5, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:31.02; 6, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:38.06; 7, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:41.88; 8, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:49.99; 9, Windward Kai, 4:52.24; 10, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:53.44; 11, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:57.82

Men Golden Masters 55

1, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 3:44.32 (Joe Kanana, Sam Keliihoomalu, Brian Ku, Tagi Paaga Jr., Art Takabayashi, Patrick Wong); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:50.41; 3, Puna Canoe Club, 3:51.79; 4, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:00.38; 5, Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:02.67; 6, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:03.86; 7, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:06.03; 8, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:08.17; 9, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:08.43; 10, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:16.74; 11, Kamehameha, 4:20.44; 12, Waikiki Yacht Club, 4:22.76; 13, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:27.70

Senior Women Masters 50

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:24.79 (Lisa Barney, Karen Bond, Pauahi Ioane, Alexia Lopez-Savage, Ingrid Seiple, Michele Tavares); 2, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:27.19; 3, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:33.97; 4, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:39.32; 5, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:39.81; 6, Puna Canoe Club, 4:41.34; 7, Keauhou Canoe Club, 4:43.98; 8, Waimanalo Canoe Club, 4:44.17; 9, Lae’ula O Kai, 4:45.72; 10, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:46.04; 11, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:46.28; 12, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:51.34; 13, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:54.68; 14, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:56.35

Senior Men Masters 50

1, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:44.31 (Raven Aipa, Kale Barney, Kekoa Bruhn, David Daniels, Jim Foti, Skozilla Pecora); 2, Keauhou Canoe Club, 3:49.16; 3, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:50.86; 4, Kailua Canoe Club, 3:52.77; 5, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 3:59.66; 6, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:00.93; 7, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:01.71; 8, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:02.30; 9, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:04.79; 10, Lae’ula O Kai, 4:05.87; 11, Kamehameha, 4:23.47

Women Open Four

1, Kawaihae Canoe Club, 4:59.36 (Cherisse Agorastos, Oilipua Atkinson, Po Hocson, Noelani Spencer); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 5:03.09; 3, Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 5:06.48; 4, Lanikai Canoe Club, 5:10.89; 5, Na Kai Ewalu, 5:14.31; 6, I Mua, 5:15.61; 7, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 5:17.03; 8, Kaneohe, 5:18.83; 9, Anuenue Canoe Club, 5:19.94; 10, Keauhou Canoe Club, 5:21.55; 11, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 5:37.88; 12, Healani Canoe Club, 5:40.85

Men Open Four

1, Leeward Kai Canoe Club, 3:53.21 (Ikaikaalii Smith, Alfred Van Gieson, Po’okela Van Gieson, Keola Wright); 2, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 3:53.57; 3, Manu O Ke Kai, 3:56.22; 4, Kailua Canoe Club, 3:59.83; 5, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 4:00.46; 6, Puna Canoe Club, 4:01.38; 7, Kaneohe, 4:09.28; 8, Wailea, 4:12.11; 9, Lahui O Koolauloa, 4:21.51; 10, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:21.86; 11, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:22.20; 12, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:23.76; 13, Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 4:25.23; 14, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:32.75

Mixed Masters 55

1, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:00.03 (Akiko Chang, Deedee Kila, Brian Ku, Tagi Paaga Jr., Linda Wakatake, Patrick Wong); 2, Puna Canoe Club, 4:04.04; 3, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:04.38; 4, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:05.57; 5, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:08.04; 6, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:09.00; 7, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:12.87; 8, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:16.60; 9, Kukuiula Outrigger Canoe Club, 4:17.96; 10, Kai Opua Canoe Club, 4:22.01; 11, Hui Wa’a O Waiakea, 4:25.59; 12, Kamehameha, 4:38.42; 13, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:40.12; 14, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:44.61

Mixed Masters 40

1, Healani Canoe Club, 3:42.71 (Violet Carrillo, Vaimana Conner, Dondi Dawson, Celeste Paiaina, Kea Paiaina, Makaniokealoha Stanley); 2, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:50.67; 3, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 3:52.26; 4, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 3:53.73; 5, Keauhou Canoe Club, 3:55.41; 6, Lae’ula O Kai, 3:56.36; 7, Puna Canoe Club, 3:57.34; 8, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 3:59.08; 9, Manu O Ke Kai, 3:59.63; 10, Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 4:01.31; 11, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 4:09.86; 12, Waikiki Surf Club, 4:13.33; 13, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:19.34; 14, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:41.76

Mixed Men and Women

1, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 3:43.21 (Kendra Bean, Maika’i Cadman, Matthew Meyer, Kelsey Nae’ole, Matt Pires, Mikiala Puaa-Freitas); 2, Keaukaha Canoe Club, 3:49.06; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 3:52.27; 4, Keahiakahoe Canoe Club, 3:53.73; 5, Wailea, 3:54.25; 6, Healani Canoe Club, 3:56.60; 7, Waikiki Surf Club, 4:01.30; 8, Puna Canoe Club, 4:02.07; 9, Lahaina CC, 4:02.33; 10, Hui Lanakila Canoe Club, 4:02.86; 11, Waimanalo Canoe Club, 4:09.04; 12, ‘Alapa Hoe Canoe Club, 4:09.57; 13, Kai Poha, 4:13.43; 14, Kaneohe, 4:16.44

Women Masters 40

1, Healani Canoe Club, 4:09.24 (LeAnn Alani-Hayward, Kelly Allen, Violet Carrillo, Dondi Dawson, Celeste Paiaina, Allison Sokei); 2, Hawaiian Canoe Club, 4:10.71; 3, Lanikai Canoe Club, 4:12.30; 4, Kailua Canoe Club, 4:12.72; 5, Puna Canoe Club, 4:16.98; 6, Haleiwa Outrigger, 4:19.62; 7, Kihei Canoe Club, 4:23.41; 8, Na Keiki O Ka Mo`i, 4:23.82; 9, Na Kai Ewalu, 4:31.64; 10, Manu O Ke Kai, 4:32.26; 11, Keauhou Canoe Club, 4:34.15; 12, New Hope Canoe Club, 4:40.83; 13, Hui Nalu Canoe Club, 4:47.62

Men Masters 40