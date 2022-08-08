Arizona man, 28, dies after body boarding off Wainiha Bay on Kauai

A 28-year-old visitor has died after he ran into trouble while body boarding in waters off Wainiha Bay.

The man has been identified as Bakir Shelesh of Glendale, Ariz.

Ocean safety and fire rescue personnel responded to a call of a swimmer in distress at the bay at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.

A preliminary report indicated Shelesh was body boarding when he lost his board and was swept out to deeper water, according to a news release today from the Kauai Police Department.

Ocean safety found him unresponsive and face down in the water. They brought him to shore and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Shelesh until medics arrived and took over with advanced life-saving treatment.

He was taken to Mahelona Memorial Hospital. Shelesh briefly regained his pulse but needed further treatment. He was taken in critical condition to Wilcox Medical Center where he died early Saturday.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Police said foul play was not suspected.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, were contacted to offer support to Shelesh’s family.