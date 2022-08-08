Police seek 2 suspects after woman, 58, injured in Kalihi robbery

Honolulu police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation after two men allegedly robbed a 58-year-old woman in Kalihi Saturday.
Police said two unknown men approached the victim’s vehicle in the 2100 block of Puuhale Place at about 4:30 a.m. and assaulted her with an unspecified sharp instrument.
The woman attempted to call 911 but one of the suspects took her phone, police said.
The victim sustained multiple, non-life threatening lacerations and was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
The suspects were described to be in their 20s and wearing blue T-shirts at the time of the robbery.
Police said there are no arrests as of this morning.
