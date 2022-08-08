comscore Off the News: Competition for interisland travelers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Competition for interisland travelers

  • Today

Budget-conscious island-hoppers will be happy to see that Southwest Airlines is offering $39 fares for every nonstop interisland flight through the end of this year. The airline has been ramping up flights in 2022, with a step-up Sept. 6 that will bring trips to 60 per day. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Review your choices, pick your candidates

Scroll Up