Off the News: Competition for interisland travelers

Budget-conscious island-hoppers will be happy to see that Southwest Airlines is offering $39 fares for every nonstop interisland flight through the end of this year. The airline has been ramping up flights in 2022, with a step-up Sept. 6 that will bring trips to 60 per day.

As might be expected, Hawaiian Airlines is competing for interisland customers, too, with fares as low as $38.50 on many flights — and double airline miles for members until Dec. 31.

It’s a good time to fly — though expenses on the ground are also soaring.