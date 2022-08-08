Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Competition for interisland travelers Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Budget-conscious island-hoppers will be happy to see that Southwest Airlines is offering $39 fares for every nonstop interisland flight through the end of this year. The airline has been ramping up flights in 2022, with a step-up Sept. 6 that will bring trips to 60 per day. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Budget-conscious island-hoppers will be happy to see that Southwest Airlines is offering $39 fares for every nonstop interisland flight through the end of this year. The airline has been ramping up flights in 2022, with a step-up Sept. 6 that will bring trips to 60 per day. As might be expected, Hawaiian Airlines is competing for interisland customers, too, with fares as low as $38.50 on many flights — and double airline miles for members until Dec. 31. It’s a good time to fly — though expenses on the ground are also soaring. Previous Story Editorial: Review your choices, pick your candidates