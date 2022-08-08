comscore Hawaii Department of Education considering requiring ‘run, hide, fight’ training | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Department of Education considering requiring ‘run, hide, fight’ training

  By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
While a few dozen Hawaii public schools so far have received “run, hide, fight” training for responding to an active shooter on campus, demand is rising, and the state Department of Education is considering changing from providing it to schools on request to making it required. Read more

