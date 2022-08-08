Vital statistics – July 29 to Aug. 4, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, July 29 to Aug. 4

>> Darren Wayne Alaniz and Kalyn Elizabeth Rieken

>> Samson Ballesteros and Christine Ann McDermott

>> Einar Itzvan Barrios and Lindsey Elizabeth Langley

>> Shelby Brooke Brenan and James Calvin Tate

>> Ruben Calderon Jr. and Athziri Gillei Rodriguez

>> Laydilin Carrion and Brian Louis Bable

>> Joshua Kalani Caulk and Melissa Brenae Herrera

>> Robert Llewellyn Coates and Shreya Sreeram

>> Georgena Colin and Steven Michael Strecker

>> Christopher Colman and Mellysa Andrea Harris

>> Carmel Fred Condes and Christine Siaboc Bacus

>> Janet Cortez-Castaneda and Angel Rodrigo Osorio Arreola

>> Lexis Taylor Cox and Joseph Nicholas Clenney

>> Sarah Lynn Deleeuw and Eric Michael Zwick

>> Chance Lavinia Luana Dias and Ronald Timothy Mendoza

>> Gregory Bryan Dophied and Dannielle Marie Moors

>> Gustavo Antonio Endara and Tomohiro Yamazaki

>> Jordan Michael Kawena Factora and Megan Cunha Nogueira Torres

>> David Fitz and Marni Jo Ruckel

>> Beverly Ann Fournier and Miles Mouv Kay

>> Andres Garcia and Erica Viera

>> Vincent Robert Garcia and Yesenia Villasenor

>> Colby C. Glasgow and Sang Wan Park

>> Luke Daniel Grimes and Lena Keung

>> Donna Yuko Hoskins and Lance Tadao Matsuda

>> Christopher James Hovious and Juana Maria Hall

>> Hailee Alexandra Howard and Joseph Maxwell Pugh

>> Shyla Marie James and Antonio Toddy Guzman

>> Kristin Kiyomi Jung and Brandon Kainoa Kong

>> Catia Marie Nanikamaikai Kaniho and Derek DeShawn Lewis

>> Annika Puanahenahe I‘kala Kinialoha Kuahulu and Benjamin Lloyd Pennissionn

>> Paul Albert Kuether and Nalee Sybounmy

>> Joel Anthony Lawrence and Maria Isabell Villegas

>> Jordan Gregory Leno and Donna Truong

>> Terra Malia Hisayo Maxwell and Jonathan Edward Pingel

>> Kazushi Nagayama and Ayaka Ikezawa

>> Herald Neto and Ana Paula De Matos Mendes

>> Louis James Overkamp and Elena Venelinova Arnaudova

>> Valeska Pengthieng and Nicholas Joseph Ustick

>> Malesa Marie Price and Benjamin Isaac Wainblat

>> Angelica Sara Romo and Eric Christopher Arrington

>> Ryo Saito and Rieko Kuji

>> Felipe Rafael Sandoval Caldera and Jennifer Ann Rasmus Sandoval

>> Jordan Elizabeth Setliff and Justin Edward Bayes

>> Adam Frederick St. Pierre and Bib Yang

>> Carson Taylor and Caroline Amanda Denton

>> David Micheal Vainuku and Christy Ann Hutton

>> Christopher Dana Walters and Trisha Marie Cote

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, July 29 to Aug. 4

>> Nathan Savanh Abalos

>> Jahzyah Kaikaikaokekaiola Akana-Richard

>> Isaac Zayn Ujano Albis

>> Noah Robert Kuakahi Bair

>> Bailey Leslie Berry

>> Bodhi Mac Berry

>> Paisley Ann Brown

>> Nicolas Wilfredo Burgos

>> Dublin Kaimanahila Calderon Lafradez

>> Cooper Patrick Concienne

>> Ella Kinsley Crow

>> Maisy Kawaihilinaiokekika Cullen

>> Tomohiro Wesley Cunningham

>> Ayzen Meliek Dorres

>> Shore Kalani Eltagonde

>> Daisy Margo Ku‘u‘anelaonalani Tabisola Fagaragan

>> Faaalualuo Meafua Filoialii Jr.

>> Aria Rose Grothouse

>> Mason Alexander Jackson

>> Kingstyn Ko Akua Puali Koa Joseph-Bilan

>> Xyaintyn-King Lopaka Keali‘ipumehanaehinuhinuikalewalanimekealohaokamoananuiakea Kalaukoa-Pascual

>> Zahara Monae Kelly

>> Jaynnie Leonani Yuk Foon Kepa

>> Alexander Sicarri Humphreys Koroinamua

>> Leo Kai Labuda

>> Kenna Skye Kalikomohalaikea­honui Lancaster

>> Lehua Kai‘akahalepuna Kulakamahiai‘okamehameha Reagan Leota-Kamalamalama

>> Amairah Kealohiu‘iokeanuenuemaikalani Lujan

>> Ace Ku‘i‘iaekalani Miyake Lunasco

>> Sophia Rae Manlolo

>> Summer Merk

>> Maddie Mahina Michiko Murakami

>> Mahealani Kinohi-Love Nuuhiwa

>> Desmond Duke Paracuelles

>> Cameron Jordan Kamakana­aloha Preston

>> Jaxson Kaaumoana Kupukaa Quiming-Kahele

>> Nicolas Henry Reynolds

>> Riley Meahewaole Joji Rogers

>> Navexx Nicholas Makanao­kalani Malosi Samifua

>> Liam Martin Sicard

>> Ellie Kahapeleulani Misora Silva

>> Genesis-Akemi Keewahouapilipa‘aikealohakaaiawaawa Suzuki-Parker Ciufo

>> Adonis Alexander Swint

>> Cody Cruz Natsuki Tuakoi

>> Hendrix Lucas Ulrich

>> Callum Liam Van Leeuwen

>> Devyn Kai Williams

>> Ronan Eli Wyman