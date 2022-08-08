Vital statistics – July 29 to Aug. 4, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, July 29 to Aug. 4
>> Darren Wayne Alaniz and Kalyn Elizabeth Rieken
>> Samson Ballesteros and Christine Ann McDermott
>> Einar Itzvan Barrios and Lindsey Elizabeth Langley
>> Shelby Brooke Brenan and James Calvin Tate
>> Ruben Calderon Jr. and Athziri Gillei Rodriguez
>> Laydilin Carrion and Brian Louis Bable
>> Joshua Kalani Caulk and Melissa Brenae Herrera
>> Robert Llewellyn Coates and Shreya Sreeram
>> Georgena Colin and Steven Michael Strecker
>> Christopher Colman and Mellysa Andrea Harris
>> Carmel Fred Condes and Christine Siaboc Bacus
>> Janet Cortez-Castaneda and Angel Rodrigo Osorio Arreola
>> Lexis Taylor Cox and Joseph Nicholas Clenney
>> Sarah Lynn Deleeuw and Eric Michael Zwick
>> Chance Lavinia Luana Dias and Ronald Timothy Mendoza
>> Gregory Bryan Dophied and Dannielle Marie Moors
>> Gustavo Antonio Endara and Tomohiro Yamazaki
>> Jordan Michael Kawena Factora and Megan Cunha Nogueira Torres
>> David Fitz and Marni Jo Ruckel
>> Beverly Ann Fournier and Miles Mouv Kay
>> Andres Garcia and Erica Viera
>> Vincent Robert Garcia and Yesenia Villasenor
>> Colby C. Glasgow and Sang Wan Park
>> Luke Daniel Grimes and Lena Keung
>> Donna Yuko Hoskins and Lance Tadao Matsuda
>> Christopher James Hovious and Juana Maria Hall
>> Hailee Alexandra Howard and Joseph Maxwell Pugh
>> Shyla Marie James and Antonio Toddy Guzman
>> Kristin Kiyomi Jung and Brandon Kainoa Kong
>> Catia Marie Nanikamaikai Kaniho and Derek DeShawn Lewis
>> Annika Puanahenahe I‘kala Kinialoha Kuahulu and Benjamin Lloyd Pennissionn
>> Paul Albert Kuether and Nalee Sybounmy
>> Joel Anthony Lawrence and Maria Isabell Villegas
>> Jordan Gregory Leno and Donna Truong
>> Terra Malia Hisayo Maxwell and Jonathan Edward Pingel
>> Kazushi Nagayama and Ayaka Ikezawa
>> Herald Neto and Ana Paula De Matos Mendes
>> Louis James Overkamp and Elena Venelinova Arnaudova
>> Valeska Pengthieng and Nicholas Joseph Ustick
>> Malesa Marie Price and Benjamin Isaac Wainblat
>> Angelica Sara Romo and Eric Christopher Arrington
>> Ryo Saito and Rieko Kuji
>> Felipe Rafael Sandoval Caldera and Jennifer Ann Rasmus Sandoval
>> Jordan Elizabeth Setliff and Justin Edward Bayes
>> Adam Frederick St. Pierre and Bib Yang
>> Carson Taylor and Caroline Amanda Denton
>> David Micheal Vainuku and Christy Ann Hutton
>> Christopher Dana Walters and Trisha Marie Cote
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, July 29 to Aug. 4
>> Nathan Savanh Abalos
>> Jahzyah Kaikaikaokekaiola Akana-Richard
>> Isaac Zayn Ujano Albis
>> Noah Robert Kuakahi Bair
>> Bailey Leslie Berry
>> Bodhi Mac Berry
>> Paisley Ann Brown
>> Nicolas Wilfredo Burgos
>> Dublin Kaimanahila Calderon Lafradez
>> Cooper Patrick Concienne
>> Ella Kinsley Crow
>> Maisy Kawaihilinaiokekika Cullen
>> Tomohiro Wesley Cunningham
>> Ayzen Meliek Dorres
>> Shore Kalani Eltagonde
>> Daisy Margo Ku‘u‘anelaonalani Tabisola Fagaragan
>> Faaalualuo Meafua Filoialii Jr.
>> Aria Rose Grothouse
>> Mason Alexander Jackson
>> Kingstyn Ko Akua Puali Koa Joseph-Bilan
>> Xyaintyn-King Lopaka Keali‘ipumehanaehinuhinuikalewalanimekealohaokamoananuiakea Kalaukoa-Pascual
>> Zahara Monae Kelly
>> Jaynnie Leonani Yuk Foon Kepa
>> Alexander Sicarri Humphreys Koroinamua
>> Leo Kai Labuda
>> Kenna Skye Kalikomohalaikeahonui Lancaster
>> Lehua Kai‘akahalepuna Kulakamahiai‘okamehameha Reagan Leota-Kamalamalama
>> Amairah Kealohiu‘iokeanuenuemaikalani Lujan
>> Ace Ku‘i‘iaekalani Miyake Lunasco
>> Sophia Rae Manlolo
>> Summer Merk
>> Maddie Mahina Michiko Murakami
>> Mahealani Kinohi-Love Nuuhiwa
>> Desmond Duke Paracuelles
>> Cameron Jordan Kamakanaaloha Preston
>> Jaxson Kaaumoana Kupukaa Quiming-Kahele
>> Nicolas Henry Reynolds
>> Riley Meahewaole Joji Rogers
>> Navexx Nicholas Makanaokalani Malosi Samifua
>> Liam Martin Sicard
>> Ellie Kahapeleulani Misora Silva
>> Genesis-Akemi Keewahouapilipa‘aikealohakaaiawaawa Suzuki-Parker Ciufo
>> Adonis Alexander Swint
>> Cody Cruz Natsuki Tuakoi
>> Hendrix Lucas Ulrich
>> Callum Liam Van Leeuwen
>> Devyn Kai Williams
>> Ronan Eli Wyman
