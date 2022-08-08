comscore Hawaii surfers dominate Vans final day | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii surfers dominate Vans final day

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.

The final day of the Vans U.S. Open and Vans Duct Tape Invitational was a successful one for Hawaii surfers. Competitiors based in Hawaii claimed three of the four titles. Read more

Television and radio - Aug. 7, 2022

