Hurricane Howard weakening, expected to become tropical storm tonight

Hurricane Howard continues weakening as it continues on a west-northwest track in the Eastern Pacific, according to the National Hurricane Center of Miami.

As of 11 a.m., Howard was located about 500 miles west of the southern tip of Baja, Calif., with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Howard continues moving west-northwest at about 10 mph, with the motion expected to continue at a slightly slower speed over the next few days.

Forecasters expect Howard to weaken to a tropical storm tonight, and to become a remnant low by Thursday.

Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 60 miles.

No coastal watches or warnings from Hurricane Howard are in effect.