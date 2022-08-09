Maui man charged in connection with 2021 hit-and-run

A 60-year-old Pukalani man has been charged in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run that killed a 52-year-old pedestrian in Maui.

Daniel Edward Fowler appeared at his arraignment at Maui Circuit Court today on charges of one count of first-degree negligent homicide and one count of accidents involving death or serious bodily injury in Mia Medor’s death.

Investigators of the Maui Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Unit arrested Fowler Monday on a $50,000 warrant after the charges were brought against him Friday via information charging.

At the arraignment, Fowler pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court granted him supervised release and ordered Fowler to appear at his next hearing in September.

First-degree negligent homicide is a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

If convicted of negligent homicide, the charging document filed against Fowler indicate that he may be subject to an extended term of imprisonment if it also found that he did not remain at the scene and render aid to the injured person.

The collision occurred on Makani Road, approximately 143 feet northeast of Haleakala Highway at about 8:10 p.m. on June 27, 2021.

Police said a vehicle turned northeast onto Makani Road from the highway when it traveled onto the grass shoulder and struck Medor who was walking on the side of the roadway.

The driver then fled the scene without rendering aid to the pedestrian, police said.

Medor was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where she died July 10, 2021, from injuries sustained in the collision.