Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Offer your comments on TMT Today Updated 6:17 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The National Science Foundation is holding meetings this week on Hawaii island to hear from the public on potential environmental impacts of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The National Science Foundation is holding meetings this week on Hawaii island to hear from the public on potential environmental impacts of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea. They’re occurring against a background of outspoken opposition from some quarters and a request by U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, to delay the environmental review until a new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority begins its work. Public comment will be accepted 6-8 p.m. in Hilo today, Naalehu on Wednesday, Kailua-Kona on Thursday and Kamuela on Friday. Get meeting locations, additional background or comment online at beta.nsf.gov/tmt. Previous Story Letters: Carpenters repeat tactics of 2012 race; No room for current Republican Party here; Georgia’s unborn child law has consequences