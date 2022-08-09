Off the News: Offer your comments on TMT

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The National Science Foundation is holding meetings this week on Hawaii island to hear from the public on potential environmental impacts of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea. Read more

The National Science Foundation is holding meetings this week on Hawaii island to hear from the public on potential environmental impacts of the Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea. They’re occurring against a background of outspoken opposition from some quarters and a request by U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, D-Hawaii, to delay the environmental review until a new Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority begins its work.

Public comment will be accepted 6-8 p.m. in Hilo today, Naalehu on Wednesday, Kailua-Kona on Thursday and Kamuela on Friday. Get meeting locations, additional background or comment online at beta.nsf.gov/tmt.