Since filet mignon is a specialty cut (it comes from the most tender portion of the tenderloin), it’s only natural to celebrate it on National Filet Mignon Day (Aug. 13). If you’re craving a meaty meal, check out the following.

A Mediterranean Twist

Little Joe’s Steakhouse (580 N. Nimitz Hwy.) boasts a variety of steak options, but a unique option is its Greek filet mignon, available in 8or 12-ounce filets ($43.95 and $48.95, respectively). It’s served with a “Greek” sauce, which is a Mediterranean-style concoction with feta cheese. Pair your protein with one of the steakhouse’s popular sides like creamed spinach ($10.95), bacon mac and cheese ($12.95), or sautéed mushrooms ($10.95). Call 808-524-0088 or visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

Sizzling steaks

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, with locations in Waikiki (226 Lewers St.), Waterfront Plaza (500 Ala Moana Blvd.) and Wailea (3750 Wailea Alanui Drive, Maui), features steaks that are selected from the top 2% of the country’s beef. The eatery serves its steaks sizzling hot on plates at 500 degrees. Pro tip: Check out the happy hour (offered 4-7 p.m.) and the eatery’s Prime Time Menu, which features a three-course meal starting at $57.95 (available 4-6 p.m.). Visit ruthschris.com to learn more.

The ‘Hy’ Life

Hy’s Steak House (2440 Kuhio Ave.) is known for serving USDA prime beef that’s broiled over Hawaiian kiawe wood. According to marketing manager Genevieve Layante, the Waikiki eatery’s 7-ounce filet mignon is accompanied by vegetable du jour and the diner’s choice of starch.

“Our filet mignon is also featured in classics like the garlic steak, steak Oscar and beef Wellington,” Layante says.

Garlic steak features filet mignon topped with shimeji mushrooms and garlic demi-glace. Meanwhile, steak Oscar is filet mignon with king crab, shimeji mushrooms, asparagus and hollandaise, and Hy’s signature beef Wellington features a filet mignon wrapped in a light coating of Dijon mustard, mushroom duxelle, prosciutto and baked in a puff pastry, served with truffle demi-glace.

Call 808-922-5555 or visit hyswaikiki.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).