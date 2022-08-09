Oodles of noodles

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Liang mian is a Taiwanese street food of noodles in peanut sauce. It makes a hearty main dish salad for warm days, served cold or at room temperature.

Peanut butter is the basis of the sauce in this recipe, although tahini is sometimes substituted. The usual noodle choice is a Chinese wheat noodle, but there are no rules here. Use any noodle you like — spaghetti is a good choice.

This is a handy weekday meal, as the sauce ingredients are pantry staples. Carrots and cucumbers are traditional add-ins, but you could use whatever you have on hand.

Taiwanese Cold Noodles with Peanut Sauce

Ingredients:

• 1/2 pound dry noodles, such as spaghetti or Chinese wheat noodles

• 1 medium carrot, peeled and cut in thin matchsticks

• 1 small cucumber, seeded and cut in thin matchsticks

• Roasted peanuts, for garnish

• Chile paste, for serving

Sauce ingredients:

• 1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

• 3 tablespoons soy sauce

• 2 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar

• 1 1/2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1/2 cup toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Directions:

Cook noodles in boiling water, then drain and rinse. Set aside.

Combine sauce ingredients in saucepan over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar and create a smooth sauce. If too thick, add 2-3 tablespoons water. Remove from heat and let cool.

Pour sauce over noodles; toss to coat. Chill if desired. Just before serving, top with carrots and cucumber; garnish with peanuts and chile paste.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including garnish and optional sesame seeds): 460 calories, 18 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 850 mg sodium, 60 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 17 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.