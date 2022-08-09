comscore Sentencing delayed for alleged meth ring leader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sentencing delayed for alleged meth ring leader

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
A man who allegedly ran a drug trafficking organization that shipped some 100 pounds of methamphetamine to Hawaii from California each month objected to an increase of “offense level as the organizer and leader” during his sentencing hearing in federal court Monday. Read more

