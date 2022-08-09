comscore High school football Top 10: Kahuku near unanimous No. 1 in first poll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

High school football Top 10: Kahuku near unanimous No. 1 in first poll

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.

The kings remain on top. Kahuku collected 14 out of 15 first-place votes to open the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 at No. 1. A 49-0 rout of Kamehameha was enough to convince all but one voter of Kahuku’s seemingly dominant status as defending state champion in the Open Division. Read more

By fate, and a trade, MPI alum Isiah Kiner-Falefa is now starting for his dream team — the Yankees
Scoreboard – Aug. 9, 2022

