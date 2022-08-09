High school football Top 10: Kahuku near unanimous No. 1 in first poll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

PREP FOOTBALL

The kings remain on top.

Kahuku collected 14 out of 15 first-place votes to open the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 at No. 1. A 49-0 rout of Kamehameha was enough to convince all but one voter of Kahuku’s seemingly dominant status as defending state champion in the Open Division.

Mililani gathered one first-place vote and was otherwise a unanimous pick by the panel of coaches and media at No. 2. The Trojans outlasted Saint Louis 28-7 on Friday.

Saint Louis pulled in at No. 3 despite the loss, ahead of Punahou and Campbell, two teams that had byes on opening weekend.

Defending Division I state champion ‘Iolani opens the season at No. 6 following a 62-27 victory over Kaiser.

Kapolei opens the season at No. 7 after a 70-0 shellacking of Kealakehe. Kamehameha is No. 8 after the loss at Kahuku.

Aiea overpowered defending D-II state champ Kapaa, 41-17, and is at No. 9. Waianae stifled Castle 26-6 and rounds out the Top 10.

Kahuku has a bye this weekend. Mililani will host Mission Viejo (Calif.) and Kamehameha entertains Warren (Caliif.).

Saint Louis will travel to Kapaa.

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP 10

Aug. 8, 2022

RANK SCHOOL (1ST) PTS LW

1. Kahuku (14) (1-0) 149 —

2. Mililani (1) (1-0) 136 —

3. Saint Louis (0-1) 103 —

4. Punahou (0-0) 88 —

5. Campbell (0-0) 77 —

6. ‘Iolani (1-0) 63 —

7. Kapolei (1-0) 56 —

8. Kamehameha (0-1) 44 —

9. Aiea (1-0) 35 —

10. Waianae (1-0) 27 —